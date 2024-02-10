"No, we are not thinking about revenge. We are firmly focussed on present and we neither want to dwell on past or look too far ahead," skipper Saharan recently told PTI Bhasha in Benoni.

The Aussies have a quartet which could spell trouble for India and they are skipper Hugh Weibgen, opener Harry Dixon, seamers Tom Straker and Callum Vidler, the consistent performers during this edition.

India U-19 had beaten Australia in the 2012 and 2018 finals, and will again start favourites during this edition's title match.

The Indian team has always been an age-group powerhouse, thanks to the talent the country produces in hundreds and their ninth global final is a testimony to the system that has been put in place for the last two decades.