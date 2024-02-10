Meanwhile, before the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 winners are announced, the names of players who never failed to impress fans, regardless of their teams' outcomes, have been revealed. The ICC has nominated eight players who performed exceptionally throughout the campaign showcasing their talent like rising stars for the Player of the Tournament award.

Team India, with a stunning record of wins in all matches of the tournament so far, claimed three nominations -- Saumy Pandey, Musheer Khan and Uday Saharan. Below are the names of the wonderful U-19 cricket players shortlisted for the Player of the Tournament award and the wonders they did:

Kwena Maphaka (South Africa): 21 wickets @ 9.71

"The record-breaking South Africa pacer has been one of the standout quicks at the tournament, with his 21 scalps just one short of the tournament record set by Bangladesh's Enamul Haque Jr in 2014," wrote ICC in a release. "Maphaka did claim a record of his own with the 17-year-old becoming the first player to collect a trio of five-wicket hauls at a single edition of the tournament."