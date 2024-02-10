Sixteen teams from sixteen nations showcased exceptional performances in the matches on the soil of South Africa. Ultimately, India and Australia, both undefeated, advanced to the finals of the ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024. The highly anticipated match between the two teams is set to take place on Sunday, February 11, at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, with India aiming for back-to-back victories and Australia seeking their fourth title. (More Cricket News)
Meanwhile, before the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 winners are announced, the names of players who never failed to impress fans, regardless of their teams' outcomes, have been revealed. The ICC has nominated eight players who performed exceptionally throughout the campaign showcasing their talent like rising stars for the Player of the Tournament award.
Team India, with a stunning record of wins in all matches of the tournament so far, claimed three nominations -- Saumy Pandey, Musheer Khan and Uday Saharan. Below are the names of the wonderful U-19 cricket players shortlisted for the Player of the Tournament award and the wonders they did:
Kwena Maphaka (South Africa): 21 wickets @ 9.71
"The record-breaking South Africa pacer has been one of the standout quicks at the tournament, with his 21 scalps just one short of the tournament record set by Bangladesh's Enamul Haque Jr in 2014," wrote ICC in a release. "Maphaka did claim a record of his own with the 17-year-old becoming the first player to collect a trio of five-wicket hauls at a single edition of the tournament."
Ubaid Shah (Pakistan): 18 wickets @ 12.38
"Pakistan's pace spearhead has been a model of consistency at the tournament with at least two wickets in every group match, highlighted by a sensational five-wicket haul against Bangladesh that catapulted his side into the semi-finals.
"The younger brother of Pakistan international Naseem Shah bowls with super pace and has caused opposition batters plenty of headaches with his ability to generate movement with the new ball."
Saumy Pandey (India): 17 Wickets @ 8.47
"The left-arm has been a key for India during their unbeaten run at the tournament, with his ability to quell the scoring rate of opposition sides a clear standout.
"Pandey's miserly economy rate of 2.44 is the best of all bowlers at the tournament with more than five wickets and the spinner has a trio of four-wicket hauls as a result."
Musheer Khan (India): 338 runs @ 67.60
"The right-hander is the only player at the U19 World Cup 2024 to have scored two centuries at the tournament, with his best innings coming against New Zealand when he smashed an impressive 131.
"Some handy wickets with his left-arm spin have shown the all-round class of Musheer as he has played a major role in helping India to the knockout stages of the event."
Jewel Andrew (West Indies): 207 uns @ 69
"Andrew set the tournament alight with a superb 130 in his side's opening fixture against hosts South Africa, but the West Indies dasher has more strings to his bow judged on his contributions in other matches.
"The wicket-keeper-batter stroked a match-winning unbeaten 64 in the West Indies' successful run chase against Scotland and has collected five catches and a stumping in a standout role behind the stumps."
Hugh Weibgen (Australia): 256 runs @ 51.2
"The Australia captain has been in imperious form for most of the U19 World Cup and his tremendous 120 in a crucial Super Six clash against England on a tough pitch was among the best individual innings of the tournament.
"Weibgen showed his class to power the Aussies to a match-winning score on that occasion and has adjusted his game well in other matches to show his excellent batting prowess."
Uday Saharan (India): 389 runs @ 64.83
"The India captain has improved his output the longer the tournament has progressed, with his match-winning 81 in the semi-final against South Africa proving crucial in his side's progression to the title decider.
"Saharan also contributed a century during India's Super Sixes clash with Nepal and has been able to adjust the way he plays depending on the conditions he has faced throughout the tournament."
Steve Stolk (South Africa): 228 runs @ 38
"The hard-hitter from South Africa finished the tournament with the best strike-rate (141.61) of any player, with his finest innings coming against Scotland when he smashed eight sixes on his way to 86 from just 37 deliveries.
"Stolk smashed a total of 31 fours and 11 sixes at the event and played a major role in helping the Proteas to the knockout stages."
Fans can vote for their favourite Under-19 cricket player. Results will be announced after the India vs Australia final.
(With ICC Inputs)