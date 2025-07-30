Yokohama FM Vs Liverpool, Pre-Season Friendly Highlights: The Reds Earn 3-1 Comeback Win

Yokohama FM Vs Liverpool Live Score, Pre-season Friendly
We are underway in Yokohama with Liverpool kicking things off.
10' Liverpool come close but Gakpo smashes the pole. Very, very close from Gakpo and Liverpool are denied and the game remains goalless. Good start so far from the Reds.
22' Another good chance for Liverpool but a lack of good finish means we are still goalless in this game. Salah gives the ball to Gakpo who is unable to beat the Yokohama goalkeeper.
34' Gakpo gets another chance but he fires it over the post. We are still goalles in Yokohama so far.
Half-time!
Yokohama 0-0 Liverpool
We are back after the break. Let us see who can break the deadlock.
GOAL!!!
55' Yokohama take the lead and what a moment in the game. A lapse in the Liverpool defence and Uenaka fires the ball past the Reds goalkeeper.
GOAL!!!
62' Liverpool level scores within seven minutes of Yokohama taking lead. Florian Wirtz is the scorer and it is 1-1 now.
GOAL!!!
Liverpool take the lead. The Reds have turned the game in a matter of five minutes. They were trailing and now they have raced ahead to take lead. Nyoni is the scorer and he registers his first goal for the club.
GOAL! Yokohama 1-3 Liverpool
87' Ngumoha decides do it on his own. He gets the ball on counter and makes a rapid run before firing the ball into the goal to give his side a comfortable 3-1 lead.
Full-time!
Yokohama 1-3 Liverpool
That's All From Our Side!
That's all from our side. Liverpool won the match 3-1 against Yokohama F Marinos. Goodbye and take care!