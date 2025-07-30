Yokohama FM Vs Liverpool, Pre-Season Friendly Highlights: The Reds Earn 3-1 Comeback Win

Catch the highlights of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Yokohama F Marinos, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Marinos Asahi Uenaka heads a successful shot at Liverpools goal. AP
Marinos' Asahi Uenaka heads a successful shot at Liverpool's goal during a friendly football match between Yokohama F. Marinos and Liverpool F.C. at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
Here are the highlights of the pre-season friendly match between the Premier League champions Liverpool and Yokohama F Marinos. Liverpool conceded the first goal in the 55th minute but made a comeback in the game and won the match 3-1.
LIVE UPDATES

Yokohama FM Vs Liverpool Live Score, Pre-season Friendly

We are underway in Yokohama with Liverpool kicking things off.

Yokohama FM Vs Liverpool Live Score, Pre-season Friendly

10' Liverpool come close but Gakpo smashes the pole. Very, very close from Gakpo and Liverpool are denied and the game remains goalless. Good start so far from the Reds.

Yokohama FM Vs Liverpool Live Score, Pre-season Friendly

22' Another good chance for Liverpool but a lack of good finish means we are still goalless in this game. Salah gives the ball to Gakpo who is unable to beat the Yokohama goalkeeper.

Yokohama FM Vs Liverpool Live Score, Pre-season Friendly

34' Gakpo gets another chance but he fires it over the post. We are still goalles in Yokohama so far.

Yokohama FM Vs Liverpool Live Score, Pre-season Friendly

Half-time!

Yokohama 0-0 Liverpool

Yokohama FM Vs Liverpool Live Score, Pre-season Friendly

We are back after the break. Let us see who can break the deadlock.

Yokohama FM Vs Liverpool Live Score, Pre-season Friendly

GOAL!!!

55' Yokohama take the lead and what a moment in the game. A lapse in the Liverpool defence and Uenaka fires the ball past the Reds goalkeeper.

Yokohama FM Vs Liverpool Live Score, Pre-season Friendly

GOAL!!!

62' Liverpool level scores within seven minutes of Yokohama taking lead. Florian Wirtz is the scorer and it is 1-1 now.

Yokohama FM Vs Liverpool Live Score, Pre-season Friendly

GOAL!!!

Liverpool take the lead. The Reds have turned the game in a matter of five minutes. They were trailing and now they have raced ahead to take lead. Nyoni is the scorer and he registers his first goal for the club.

Yokohama FM Vs Liverpool Live Score, Pre-season Friendly

GOAL! Yokohama 1-3 Liverpool

87' Ngumoha decides do it on his own. He gets the ball on counter and makes a rapid run before firing the ball into the goal to give his side a comfortable 3-1 lead.

Yokohama FM Vs Liverpool Live Score, Pre-season Friendly

Full-time!

Yokohama 1-3 Liverpool

That's All From Our Side!

That's all from our side. Liverpool won the match 3-1 against Yokohama F Marinos. Goodbye and take care!

Published At:
Tags

