“As a captain, I couldn’t have asked for anything more from my team as we stand at the cusp of creating history.”

His opposite number, Australia captain Hugh Weibgen said: “We're really pleased to have made it through to the final after a close game against Pakistan and we can't wait to take on India in Sunday's final.

“The whole squad has done a terrific job throughout the tournament, and it would mean so much to us as a group to lift the trophy on Sunday. This is an opportunity to make our coaches as well as family and friends extremely proud. They have helped and supported us along the journey.

“India have obviously also had an outstanding tournament so far and are a class team. We're expecting they will provide a challenge for us, and we are looking forward to it.”