It is time for the big one. That one game which everyone was waiting for in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024. After two nerve-wracking semi-finals, India and Australia remain for the titanic summit clash in a reprise of their senior counterparts' duel last November at the 2023 ODI World Cup. (More Cricket News)
Many were hoping for an India vs Pakistan final but it was not to be, as Australia again showed just how good they are under pressure, across teams and age categories. The Aussies emerged victorious over the Boys In Green by a solitary wicket in the final over of the contest on Thursday, February 8.
Having bowled out Pakistan for a seemingly below-par total of 179, Australia stuttered in their chase before their middle and lower order forged vital partnerships to help them edge home in thrilling fashion.
Before that, India confirmed their spot in the final after beating hosts South Africa by two wickets in a tense match-up on Tuesday. Chasing 245 for victory, India bounced back from 32-4 to seal a memorable win, thanks to a brilliant match-winning partnership between Sachin Dhas and captain Uday Saharan.
Ahead of the all-important final, Saharan said: “As we approach the World Cup final, we carry the dreams of a billion hearts on our shoulders. Our journey has been a testament to our hard work, unity, and love for the game. In this final battle, we aim to create a legacy that inspires the next generation. It's not just a game; it's a chance to etch our names in history.
“Right from our first game, we have played with passion, determination, and a belief that we will get the coveted title home. In the final, against Australia, it is going to be no different as we go one step closer to defending the title successfully. Together, as one team, one nation, we march into the final, ready to seize our moment and make India proud.
“As a captain, I couldn’t have asked for anything more from my team as we stand at the cusp of creating history.”
His opposite number, Australia captain Hugh Weibgen said: “We're really pleased to have made it through to the final after a close game against Pakistan and we can't wait to take on India in Sunday's final.
“The whole squad has done a terrific job throughout the tournament, and it would mean so much to us as a group to lift the trophy on Sunday. This is an opportunity to make our coaches as well as family and friends extremely proud. They have helped and supported us along the journey.
“India have obviously also had an outstanding tournament so far and are a class team. We're expecting they will provide a challenge for us, and we are looking forward to it.”
Head-To-Head Record
India hold the wood over Australia in their last five encounters. The Boys In Blue have won four of those games between the two sides, while one was abandoned due to rain in Visakhapatnam.
India also have a 2-0 lead against Australia in the ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup title clashes, winning the 2012 and 2018 finals by six and eight wickets, respectively.
Squads
India U-19: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (captain), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari.
Australia U-19: Hugh Weibgen (captain), Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O'Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Ollie Peake.
When will the India vs Australia final at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 be played?
The India vs Australia final at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 will be played on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 1:30pm IST at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa.
Where will the India vs Australia final at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 be live streamed and telecast on TV?
The India vs Australia final at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India, with free-to-air coverage available on government broadcaster Doordarshan. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.
In Australia: Prime Video will provide live coverage across devices.
In South Africa: SuperSport Cricket will present live coverage, extending to Sub-Saharan Africa.
In the MENA region: Criclife Max and Starzplay
In the UK: Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event channels
In New Zealand: Sky Sports 2
In USA and Canada: Willow
In the Caribbean: ESPN Caribbean
In all other territories: ICC.tv (free).