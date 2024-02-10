In confirmation of what was already being reported, Virat Kohli will not be part of the remaining three Test matches against England. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 17-member squad for the final three games, with no Kohli in it and a note below that reads: "Virat Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons. The Board fully respects and supports Mr. Kohli’s decision." (More Cricket News)

Meanwhile, both Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been included in the team, "subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team". Shreyas Iyer is not part of the squad, presumably due to back stiffness that had made him a doubtful starter.