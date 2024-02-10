In confirmation of what was already being reported, Virat Kohli will not be part of the remaining three Test matches against England. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 17-member squad for the final three games, with no Kohli in it and a note below that reads: "Virat Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons. The Board fully respects and supports Mr. Kohli’s decision." (More Cricket News)
Meanwhile, both Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been included in the team, "subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team". Shreyas Iyer is not part of the squad, presumably due to back stiffness that had made him a doubtful starter.
Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Akash Deep has earned his maiden Test call-up for India. He has been named in the squad after an impressive performance against England Lions in Ahmedabad a few days ago.
Numero uno pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continues to be in the squad as deputy to skipper Rohit Sharma, despite speculation of him being rested for the Rajkot game. Middle-order batters Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel have all found a place too, in continuance from the first two Tests.
India Squad For 3rd, 4th, 5th Tests Against England
Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul*, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep
(The participation of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team)