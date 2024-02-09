Less than a week after claiming that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child, legendary South Africa batter AB de Villiers has said that he "made a terrible mistake" by sharing "false information" about the personal reasons that have compelled the Indian batting titan to miss the first two Tests against England, adding that he has no idea "what's happening there". (More Cricket News)

"Family comes first, it's priority as I said on my Youtube channel. I also made a terrible mistake at the same time, sharing false information that was not true at all," de Villiers told Dainik Bhaskar in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the ongoing SA20 league.