Less than a week after claiming that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child, legendary South Africa batter AB de Villiers has said that he "made a terrible mistake" by sharing "false information" about the personal reasons that have compelled the Indian batting titan to miss the first two Tests against England, adding that he has no idea "what's happening there". (More Cricket News)
"Family comes first, it's priority as I said on my Youtube channel. I also made a terrible mistake at the same time, sharing false information that was not true at all," de Villiers told Dainik Bhaskar in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the ongoing SA20 league.
"I just think that whatever is best for Virat and his family comes first, no one knows what's happening there. All I can do is wish him well. Whatever the reason is for this break, I really hope he comes back stronger and better, healthy and fresh and ready to take on the world," the former Proteas captain added.
Kohli's availability for the upcoming games against England is also uncertain, even as the Board of Control for Cricket in India is expected to announce the squad for the remainder of the home Test series soon.
The third Test will be played in Rajkot starting February 15, and apart from Kohli, all eyes are on the injury update of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul, who had both missed the previous match in Visakhapatnam.