Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
India Vs Australia, 2nd Test: Axar Patel-Ravichandran Ashwin's 114-Run Partnership Brings India Back Into The Match

India Vs Australia, 2nd Test: Axar Patel-Ravichandran Ashwin's 114-Run Partnership Brings India Back Into The Match

Axar, right, and Ashwin take a run during their 114-run partnership on Saturday.
Axar, right, and Ashwin take a run during their 114-run partnership on Saturday. AP

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 4:26 pm

All-rounders Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin added 114 runs before Australia bowled out India for 262 on day two of the second Test in New Delhi on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Axar (74 off 115) led the Indian fight-back, scoring a boundary-laden half-century. The all-rounder smacked as many as nine fours and three sixes.

He was aptly complemented by Ashwin (37 off 71) as the duo looked set to give India the lead.

However, a Pat Cummins strike tilted the match in Australia's favour as Ashwin was caught by Matthew Renshaw. An over later Axar too perished followed by Mohammed Shami (1) as India trailed by one run.

For Australia, premier spinner Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers as he registered a five-wicket haul.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st Innings: 263 all out in 78.4 overs.

India 1st Innings: 262 all out in 83.3 overs (Axar Patel 74, Virat Kohli 44; Nathan Lyon 5/67).

Sports Cricket IND Vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy Axar Patel Ravichandran Ashwin Nathan Lyon Pat Cummins ICC World Test Championship
