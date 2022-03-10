Jhulan Goswami will have to wait for another game to become the highest wicket-taker in ICC Women’s World Cups but equalled Australia spinner Lyn Fullston’s tally of 39 scalps on Thursday against New Zealand in Hamilton.

The 39-year-old, playing in her fifth Women’s ODI World Cup, achieved the feat when she dismissed New Zealand wicketkeeper Katey Martin in the 50th over.

Fullston, who played for Australia from 1982 to 1988, had snapped 39 wickets in 20 matches while Goswami achieved the feat in her 30th game. Former England spinner Carole Ann Hodges is behind the duo with a haul of 37 wickets from 24 matches.

Having made her debut over two decades ago in January 2002, Goswami, popularly known as 'Chakda Express' is also the leading wicket-taker in women’s ODI history, having taken 248 wickets in 197 games.

She has continued to be India's backbone with the ball in an illustrious career and has also represented the country in 12 Tests and 68 T20Is while claiming 44 and 56 wickets in the two formats respectively.

However, Goswami’s long-time teammate Mithali Raj also became the first player to captain in 150 women’s ODIs. Mithali achieved the milestone when she led India against New Zealand to on Thursday.

England’s Charlotte Edwards (117), Australia’s Belinda Clark (101), New Zealand’s Suzie Bates (76) and West Indies’ Merissa Aguilleira (74) follow the suit. Interestingly, both Mithali and Suzie are playing in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.