Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

India Likely To Tour Australia Twice In Next FTP Cycle, Increase In Number Of Test Matches

The full FTP is likely to be formally announced later this month, around the ICC's annual meeting in Birmingham on July 25 and 26.

The last two Test tours of Australia, which comprised four matches in each series, were won by India.
The last two Test tours of Australia, which comprised four matches in each series, were won by India. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 7:05 pm

The Indian team could tour Australia twice in the next Future Tours Programme (FTP) cycle from 2024-2032, with the number of Tests per series increased from the existing four to five. (More Cricket News)

According to a report in the Age, Cricket Australia (CA) has "recently informed a range of broadcasters, both domestic and international, of the fact that it has secured two full Test tours by each of India and England over the next FTP, with India's tours increased from four to five-match series."

The last two Test tours of Australia, which comprised four matches in each series, were won by India, triumphs that went down in history as two of their greatest. 

The current ICC FTP, running from 2018 to 2023, ends with the men's 50-over ICC World Cup, to be played in India in October-November next year.

Related stories

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: BCCI President Celebrates 50th Birthday Dancing In Front Of London Eye

BCCI Vs PCB: Pakistan Cricket Board To Challenge IPL's Proposed Extended Window At ICC Meet

IPL Media Rights Auction: Disney-Star, Viacom18 Big Winners As BCCI Pockets Eye-watering INR 48,390 Crore

The full FTP is likely to be formally announced later this month, around the ICC's annual meeting in Birmingham on July 25 and 26.

India has always been a huge draw for Australian crowds more so in recent years, with the last four-match series Down Under giving the financially struggling CA a major boost with an expected revenue of 300 million Australian dollars.

"Seasons without Test-match visits by England or India generally mean a reduction in crowds and broadcast audiences - part of the reason why CA itself works on a multi-year financial model to balance fluctuations in the international schedule," said the report in the leading Australian daily.

It did not come as a surprise when CA, at the end of the rubber, expressed gratitude to the BCCI for the "sacrifices" it made to ensure a smooth conduct of what proved to be an epic contest.

A second-string Indian team, led admirably by Ajinkya Rahane, braved all odds to defeat a full-strength Australia side by three wickets at "fortress" Gabba to win the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

CA acknowledged the role played by the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI in successfully completing the tour amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags

Sports Cricket Cricket Schedule India's Tour Of Australia Future Tours Programme Cricket Australia Board Of Control For Cricket In India BCCI ICC Cricket World Cup Sourav Ganguly
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read