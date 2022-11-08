Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
India Clinch Gold And Bronze In Para Shooting World Championships In UAE

At the Para Shooting World Championships in Al Ain, UAE, India clinched a gold medal in the 25m pistol team event and a bronze medal in an individual event.

Rahul Jakhar and Pooja Agarwal bagged a gold at Para Shooting World Championships.
Rahul Jakhar and Pooja Agarwal bagged a gold at Para Shooting World Championships. Twitter/@the_bridge_in

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 9:00 am

India won two medals -- a gold and a bronze -- in the Para Shooting World Championship at Al Ain, UAE here on Monday. India's Rahul Jakhar, Singhraj and Nihal Singh claimed the gold in P3 team event -- 25m pistol mixed SH1. (More Sports News)

In the individual event, Rahul Jakhar (21 points) bagged a bronze medal, finishing behind Kim Jungnam of South Korea and Olseken Denysiuk of Ukraine. In the P3 - mixed air rifle prone event, India's Avani Lekhara shot 630.6 to finish 19th in the qualifying round. Sidhartha Babu was placed 17th with a score of 631.3 points. 

Sports Rahul Jakhar Para Shooting World Championships Pooja Agarwal Avani Lekhara India Para Shooting Team India Para Shooting Sidhartha Babu Kim Jungnam
