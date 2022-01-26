Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Back As White-Ball Captain, Jasprit Bumrah Rested – Full Squads

Ravindra Jadeja will miss the limited-overs series against West Indies as he is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury, informed BCCI.

IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Back As White-Ball Captain, Jasprit Bumrah Rested – Full Squads
Rohit Sharma (L) will lead India against West Indies while Virat Kohi will also be a part of the series. - File photo

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 11:38 pm

India have announced their squads for the ODI and T20I series against West Indies starting February 4. The teams in both formats will be led by Rohit Sharma as he makes a return after recovering from hamstring injury. (More Cricket News)

In another highlight from the squads, the Indian pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested for the upcoming white-ball contests against West Indies. Meanwhile, to counter the spin woes, India have decided to give young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi a maiden call-up. Bishnoi, who has taken 24 wickets in 23 IPL games, has been included in the ODI squad.

Here are India's squads:

ODI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohammad Siraj, Bhuvneshwar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel

“KL Rahul will be available from 2nd ODI onwards. R Jadeja is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury and will not be available for the ODIs and T20Is,” informed BCCI on Twitter, apart from providing updates on Bumrah and Shami.

Shreyas Iyer retains his spot in both the squads despite a forgettable campaign in South Africa with the bat. He scored just 54 runs across three ODIs in South Africa. Another flop from the tour, Venkatesh Iyer (24 runs, 0 wicket), has been given a chance to feature in the T20I squad of India.

Deepak Hooda’s inclusion in the ODI squad came as a surprise, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been rested in the format after remaining wicketless in the recently-concluded three-ODIs against South Africa and conceding 7.27 runs per over. However, he is there in India's T20 squad.

Kuldeep Yadav also returned in the ODI set up after his knee surgery, while Washington Sundar has been included in both the squads.

Sports Cricket IND Vs WI India Vs West Indies Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Kl Rahul Jasprit Bumrah Ravindra Jadeja India National Cricket Team India Vs West Indies 2022 West Indies Tour Of India 2022
