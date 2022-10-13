IND Vs WA: Team India Lose Second Warm-Up Game To Western Australia By 36 Runs

India's star-studded batting line-up belied expectations as the team lost to Western Australia by 36 runs in its second T20 World Cup warm-up match here on Thursday. Inaugural edition champions India laboured to 132 for eight in 20 overs chasing 169. India had won the opening warm-up match by 13 runs. (More Cricket News)

D'Arcy Short smashed 52 off 38 balls and Nick Hobson hammered 64 off 41 balls to take Western Australia to 168 for eight in the stipulated 20 overs. R Ashwin was the pick of India's bowlers, taking three wickets in an over.

Pacer Arshdeep Singh was impressive again in his three overs while under-fire Harshal Patel returned with tidy figures of 27 for two in four overs.

India struggled in the run chase on a pacy WACA surface. India captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav did not come out to bat. Both Rohit and Kohli fielded during West Australia's innings.

Rishabh Pant (9) opened the batting alongside stand-in captain K L Rahul whose 74 off 45 balls went in vain.

None of the other Indian batters could make an impact in the innings. Batting at three, Deepak Hooda perished after making 6 off 9 balls. Hardik Pandya began with a couple of sixes before being dismissed for 17 off 9 balls. The designated finisher in the Indian team, Dinesh Karthik struggled to a 14-ball 10.

India are camped in Perth ahead of the T20 World Cup to get used to the pace and bounce. The squad now moves to Brisbane for the warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19 respectively.

They open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne.

Brief scores:

Western Australia 168/8 in 20 overs (D'arcy Short 52, Nick Hobson 64; R Ashwin 3/32, Harshal Patel 2/27).

India 132/8 in 20 overs ( K L Rahul 74; Lance Morris 2/23).