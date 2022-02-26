Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
IND Vs SL: Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out Of T20I Series, Replaced By Mayank Agarwal

Injured Ruturaj Gaikwad will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for recovery, informed BCCI in a release.

IND Vs SL: Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out Of T20I Series, Replaced By Mayank Agarwal
Ruturaj Gaikwad had also missed the first T20I against Sri Lanka due to wrist pain. Twitter/@BCCI

Updated: 26 Feb 2022 12:34 pm

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had missed the first T20I against Sri Lanka on February 24 due to pain in right hand, has been ruled out of the three-match series against the Island nation. Right-handed batter Mayank Agarwal has replaced him in the squad. (More Cricket News)

Injured Ruturaj will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for recovery.

“He (Ruturaj Gaiwkad) had complained of pain in his right wrist joint ahead of the first T20I in Lucknow on Thursday and was examined by the BCCI Medical Team,” said BCCI in a release, adding, “An MRI scan was later conducted followed by a specialist consultation. Ruturaj will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury."

India's Squad For 2nd And 3rd T20Is Vs Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohamemd Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (Vice-captain), Avesh Khan, Mayank Agarwal

India Lead T20I Series 1-0

India had defeated Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first T20I. Invited to bat first, Rohit Sharma and company scored 199/2 in the stipulated quota of 20 overs. Ishan Kishan was the wrecker-in-chief with 89 off 56, laced with 10 fours and 3 sixes, while Shreyas Iyer’s 57* off 28 and Rohit’s 44 off 32 also helped team’s cause.

In return, Sri Lanka could scored only 137/6 as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Venkatesh Iyer scalped two wickets apiece to restrict the guests well short of the target.

