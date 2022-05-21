Saturday, May 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: Indian Players Serve As Role Models To Pakistan Counterparts

India will face Pakistan in their Asia Cup hockey 2022 Pool A opener on Monday in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tournament is a qualifier for 2023 Hockey World Cup.

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: Indian Players Serve As Role Models To Pakistan Counterparts
Birendra Lakra will lead India in the Asia Cup Hockey 2022 in Jakarta. Facebook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 May 2022 9:05 pm

Pakistan hockey team head coach Siegfried Aikman on Friday said his players have a lot of respect for their Indian counterparts and considered some of them as role models. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan face each other in Pool A in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2022 in Jakarta on Monday. (More Hockey News)

“There is a lot of respect among Pakistan players for Indian hockey players. Some Indians are even their role models,” Aikman said ahead of the match. “I saw the same respect in Indian players the other way around as well. This environment is a good one to have,” he added.

The prestigious tournament is a 2023 Hockey World Cup qualifier. India, Japan, Pakistan, and hosts Indonesia are placed in Pool A while Malaysia, Korea, Oman and Bangladesh are grouped in pool B.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: Watch IND Vs PAK Match Live

Asia Cup Hockey 2022: Injured Rupinder Pal Singh Ruled Out, Birendra Lakra To Lead India

“Players are very excited to be back to competition. They want to play against the best and are looking forward to the match against India,” Aikman said in a release. With the Super 4s format introduced in Asia Cup, the prospect of India taking on Pakistan twice is also a possibility.

“It will be a tough tournament. There is no second chance or bypass for other teams to reach the World Cup,” the newly-appointed coach said. “Apart from India, who have already qualified for the World Cup, it's all or nothing for all the other teams. Hence, all of us have to go all out in the tournament," he said.

Speaking on the challenges in front of him as coach, Aikman said he hopes to revive Pakistan hockey. He also opened up on how Pakistan players can take inspiration from Indian hockey.

“World Hockey needs India and Pakistan to lead in the sport. India are doing well at the moment. But we need to revive ourselves, and I am hopeful I can do that here, and make Pakistan hockey promising again.

“I want to develop a structure in the country where we can start building players at the grassroots so that in 10 years, we have a Pakistan team that can compete against the top teams,” he said.

“India hockey team is a big example for teams in Asia. They showed that you can come from very deep and reach far. It takes time, but if you do it consistently and bluntly that you will get there,” Aikman signed off.

Tags

Sports Asia Cup Hockey 2022 India National Hockey Team Pakistan National Hockey Team Siegfried Aikman Hockey World Cup Hockey India Pakistan Hockey Federation Hockey Jakarta
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read