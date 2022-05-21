Live Streaming Of India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: Watch IND Vs PAK Match Live

World hockey's biggest fixture returns with another installment of the India vs Pakistan rivalry, this time in Asia Cup 2022 at Jakarta, Indonesia. Dato Tayyab Ikram, CEO and secretary-general of the Asian Hockey Federation, has already claimed that this particular India vs Pakistan clash will attract all-time high viewership. The IND vs PAK, 2022 Men's Hockey Asia Cup match will be telecast live, and here's all you need to know about the clash. (More Hockey News)

Nothing comes close to an India vs Pakistan hockey match. The traditional superpowers of hockey have flattered to deceive in recent times, but both India and Pakistan national hockey teams still command a massive fan following. It will be another high-profile match when the two teams meet in a Pool A match of the Asia Cup Men's Hockey 2022 on Monday (May 23).

India and Pakistan have both won the tournament three times each. South Korea, the four-time champions, are the most successful side. Pakistan won the first three editions (1982, 1985 and 1989), beating India each time in the finals. India were the finalists in the first four editions. They have also lost to South Korea in the 1994 final.

India then won back-to-back titles in 2003 and 2007, while Pakistan lost their next three finals in 1999, 2003 and 2009. India lost the 2013 final to South Korea, and they defeated Malaysia in the last edition (2017).

India vs Pakistan head-to-head record

India and Pakistan have met 177 times. Pakistan lead the head-to-head record 82-64. But India have won 12 of the last 13 matches, with the only blip (a 2-2 draw) coming at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Pakistan last beat India in the 2016 South Asian Games final.

India vs Pakistan match and telecast details

Match : India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Hockey 2022, Pool A

Date : May 23 (Monday), 2022

Time : 5:00 PM IST/ 18:30 PM (Local)

Venue : Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex, Gelora, Central Jakarta, Indonesia.

TV Channels : Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2/HD

Live Streaming : Disney+ Hotstar.

India Squad

With head coach Graham Reid and senior players gearing up for bigger battles next leg of FIH Pro League and World Cup, India have named a relatively inexperienced side.

Goalkeepers : Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Suraj Karkera; Defenders : Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Birendra Lakra (c), Manjeet, Dipsan Tirkey; Midfielders : Vishnukant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda BM, Simranjeet Singh; Forwards : Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, SV Sunil (vc), Uttam Singh, S. Karthi;

Replacements : Maninder Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess; Standbys : Pawan, Pardeep Singh, Ankit Pal, Angad Bir Singh.

The Hockey India on May 13 revealed that Rupinder Pal Singh picked up a wrist injury during a training session in Bengaluru and has been ruled out of the tournament. Birendra Lakra will now lead the side. Striker SV Sunil will now be the vice-captain. Rupinder has been replaced in the team by Nilam Sanjeep Xess.

This will be the first stint as a coach for the former India captain Sardar Singh. He will assist BJ Kariappa.

Pakistan Squad

Goalkeepers : Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan; Defenders : Mubashir Ali, Emad Shakeel Butt, Hamaduddin Anjum, Muhammad Abdullah, Rizwan Ali; Midfielders : Umar Bhatta (c), Ali Shan, Moin Shakeel, Abdul Hanan, Junaid Manzoor, Ghazanfar Ali; Forwards : Abu Bakar Mahmood, Ejaz Ahmed, Rana Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Salman Razzaq, Roman, Afraz, Abdul Hanan Shahid

Head Coach : Siegfried Ackman

The Dutchman's coach staff also has Olympian Khawaja Junaid as the team manager. Ekman will be assisted by Wasim Ahmed. Physical instructor Daniel Berry, physiotherapist Adeel Akhtar and video analyst Nadeem Lodhi are travelling with the team.