Asia Cup Men's Hockey 2022: 10 Youngsters Get Senior Call-ups - Check Full India Squad And Schedule

The Hockey India on Monday announced a 20-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 in Jakarta, Indonesia. The eight-team continental tournament starts on May 23. (More Hockey News)

Star drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh will lead the team in absence of rested Manpreet Singh. Seasoned defender Birendra Lakra has been named vice-captain of the team.

Rupinder Pal Singh, 31, recently came out of retirement. He was part of the Indian team which settled for silver in the 2013 Ipoh edition.

Birender Lakra also reversed his decision to retire. Both Rupinder and Birender had announced their retirements soon after India's historic Olympic bronze medal win in Tokyo.

India start their campaign with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in an opening day, Pool A fixture. Japan and hosts Indonesia are the other teams in the pool. Malaysia, Korea, Oman and Bangladesh are in pool B.

The Indian national men's hockey team for the Asia Cup 2022 features as many as 10 players getting their maiden senior call-ups, including Junior World Cup players Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Manjeet, Vishnukant Singh and Uttam Singh.

The team will also feature Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda BM, Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev and S Karthi.

Maninder Singh and Nilam Sanjeep Xess have been named as replacements while Pawan, Pardeep Singh, Ankit Pal and Angad Bir Singh are standbys.

Former India captain Sardar Singh will accompany the team. The two-time Olympian was appointed India 'A' coach last month.

"This is a very talented group of players and I have seen them work really hard over the past few weeks to earn a place in the team," the legendary play-maker said. "On a personal front, this will be my first tournament as India Coach and I am looking forward to this new experience."

India full squad:

Goalkeepers - Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Suraj Karkera;

Defenders - Rupinder Pal Singh (c), Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Birendra Lakra (vc), Manjeet, Dipsan Tirkey;

Midfielders - Vishnukant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda BM, Simranjeet Singh;

Forwards - Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, SV Sunil, Uttam Singh, S. Karthi;

Replacements - Maninder Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Standbys - Pawan, Pardeep Singh, Ankit Pal, Angad Bir Singh.

India Schedule (local time)

May 23: India vs Pakistan at 18:30 PM

May 24: Japan vs India at 18:30 PM

May 26: India vs Indonesia at 18:30 PM

All the matches will be played at Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex, Gelora, Central Jakarta, Indonesia.

South Korea, the winners in 1994, 1999, 2009 and 2013, are the most successful team in the tournament. But India remain the most consistent side in the history of Asia Cup hockey, having played in all but two finals.

India (2003, 2007 and 2017) and Pakistan (1982, 1985 and 1989) have won three times.