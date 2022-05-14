Saturday, May 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Asia Cup Hockey 2022: Injured Rupinder Pal Singh Ruled Out, Birendra Lakra To Lead India

Rupinder Pal Singh, who came out of retirement, injured his wrist during a training session, according to Hockey India.

Asia Cup Hockey 2022: Injured Rupinder Pal Singh Ruled Out, Birendra Lakra To Lead India
Rupinder Pal Singh has been replaced by Nilam Sanjeep Xess in the Indian team. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 May 2022 3:26 pm

The Indian men's hockey team was on Friday dealt a big blow as captain Rupinder Pal Singh was ruled out of the upcoming men's Asia Cup hockey tournament due to a wrist injury. (More Hockey News

Ace drag-flicker Rupinder, who came out of retirement, injured his wrist during a training session, according to Hockey India. 

Birendra Lakra, who was named Rupinder's deputy, will lead the Indian side while striker SV Sunil will now be the vice captain of the 20-member squad. 

Related stories

Asia Cup Men's Hockey 2022: 10 Youngsters Get Senior Call-ups - Check Full India Squad And Schedule

Asia Cup Men's Hockey 2022: India, Pakistan Renew Rivalry On May 23 - Check Full Schedule

Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2022: India Beat China 2-0 For Third-Place Finish

Rupinder has been replaced in the team by Nilam Sanjeep Xess.

The Asia Cup kick starts on May 23 in Jakarta. India are the defending champions in the tournament.

"It is unfortunate that Rupinder has picked up an injury during the training session and will not be a part of the Hero Asia Cup. Both Birendra and Sunil are vastly experienced and have been part of the leadership group for many years now," coach BJ Kariappa said. 

"While we will miss Rupinder, we have plenty of options available in the pool. We've got a very talented group of players, and they are looking forward to utilising this opportunity."

Tags

Sports Hockey Asia Cup Hockey India National Hockey Team Rupinder Pal Singh Birendra Lakra Nilam Sanjeep Xess Hockey India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read