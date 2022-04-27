Asia Cup Men's Hockey 2022: India, Pakistan Renew Rivalry On May 23 - Check Full Schedule

India will start their Asia Cup Men's Hockey title defence with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on the opening day of the competition in Jakarta, Indonesia. (More Hockey News)

The 11th edition of the continental hockey tournament starts on May 23. The final is scheduled to be held on June 1. The Asian Hockey Federation released the schedule for the eight-team tournament on Tuesday.

The Teams

Both India and Pakistan have been drawn in Pool A, which also has Japan and hosts Indonesia. Bangladesh, Malaysia, Oman and South Korea are in Pool B.

In the 2017 edition too, India, Japan and Pakistan were in Pool A along with Bangladesh. Then, India remained undefeated to win their third title.

South Korea, the winners in 1994, 1999, 2009 and 2013, are the most successful team in the tournament. But India remain the most consistent side in the history of Asia Cup hockey, having played in all but two finals.

India (2003, 2007 and 2017) and Pakistan (1982, 1985 and 1989) have won three times.

Asia Cup Men's Hockey 2022 Complete Schedule (all times local):

May 23

Match 1: Malaysia vs Oman at 11:45 AM - Pool B

Match 2: South Korea vs Bangladesh at 14:00 PM - Pool B

Match 3: Japan vs Indonesia at 16:15 PM - Pool A

Match 4: India vs Pakistan at 18:30 PM - Pool A

May 24

Match 5: Oman vs Bangladesh at 11:45 AM - Pool B

Match 6: South Korea vs Malaysia at 14:00 PM - Pool B

Match 7: Pakistan vs Indonesia at 16:15 PM - Pool A

Match 8: Japan vs India at 18:30 PM - Pool A

May 25 - Rest Day

May 26

Match 9: Oman vs South Korea at 11:45 PM - Pool A

Match 10: Malaysia vs Bangladesh at 14:00 PM - Pool A

Match 11: Pakistan vs Japan at 16:15 PM - Pool B

Match 12: India vs Indonesia at 18:30 PM - Pool B

May 27 - Rest Day

May 28

Match 13: Pool A 3rd vs Pool B 4th at 13:30 PM - 5/8th

Place

Match 14: TBC vs TBC at 16:00 PM - Super 4s

Match 15: TBC vs TBC at 18:30 PM - Super 4s

May 29

Match 16: Pool A 3rd vs Pool A 4th at 13:30 PM - 5/8th Place

Match 17: TBC vs TBC at 16:00 PM - Super 4s

Match 18: TBC vs TBC at 18:30 PM - Super 4s

May 30 - Rest Day

May 31

Match 19: M13 Loser vs M16 Loser at 13:30 PM - 7/8th Place

Match 20: TBC vs TBC at 16:00 PM - Super 4s

Match 21: TBC vs TBC at 18:30 PM - Super 4s

June 1

Match 22: M13 Winner vs M16 Winner at 13:30 PM - 5/6th Place

Match 23: Super 4s 3 vs Super 4s 4 at 16:00 PM - 3/4th Place

Match 24: Super 4s 1 vs Super 4s 2 - Final

All the matches will be played at Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex, Gelora, Central Jakarta, Indonesia.

Asia Cup Men's Hockey 2022 Format

In the preliminary round, four teams in each pool will play each other once, then the top two teams progress to Super 4s. In Super 4s, four teams will play each other once. The top teams will then play the final. The top three teams will qualify for the Men's FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 in India.

Watch this space for more information on squads and telecast details - TV channels and live streaming platforms.