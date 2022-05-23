Monday, May 23, 2022
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Hockey 2022, Live Scores: New-Look India Face Pakistan Challenge In Opener

The Indian team will be a mix of experience and youth and is being coached by former captain Sardar Singh. Follow live scores and updates of IND vs PAK Asia Cup hockey match in Jakarta.

India open their Asia Cup hockey 2022 campaign versus Pakistan in Jakarta on Monday. Get IND vs PAK live scores and updates here. Hockey India

Updated: 23 May 2022 3:58 pm

It's a busy time for Indian men's hockey teams. While the main squad is preparing for European leg of the FIH pro League where the Indians are leading the high-profile competition, a young team, led by senior players like Birendra Lakra and SV Sunil, will be in action at the Asia Cup Hockey 2022 in Jakarta. India play the Pakistan national hockey team in their first match and Asia Cup could not have asked for a better start. India are in Pool A with hosts Indonesia and Japan. Pool B consists of Bangladesh, South Korea, Malaysia and Oman. While South Korea are the most successful team in the Asia Cup with four titles, India and Pakistan have won the Asian Cup thrice each. The top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the World Cup in 2023 hosted by India. Follow India vs Pakistan live scores and updates here.

03:57 PM: Sardar's Fresh Challenge

India have named a young team led by the vastly experienced Birendra Lakra. Another veteran star SV Sunil, who has lost his place in India's first team, will be the vice-captain. Tokyo Olympic Games star performer Simranjeet Singh makes a comeback after a long injury lay-off. The team will be guided by two-time Olympian and former captain Sardar Singh as coach.

03:46 PM: Welcome Guys!

Hello everyone and welcome to the space. India and Pakistan face each other in their campaign opener at Asia Cup 2022. You will get all the match updates, including scores, here. Stay connected! 

