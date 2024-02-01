England cricket team are on a high after winning the Hyderabad Test in emphatic fashion but the blow of Jack Leach could have dampened the mood in the camp somehow. However, skipper Ben Stokes is in no mood to back down as he has hinted of giving young spinner Shoaib Bashir his Test debut for the second Test. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
IND Vs ENG: England Captain Ben Stokes Backs Young Spinner Shoaib Bashir To Make Test Debut
Stokes has hinted that Bashir has a real chance to make his debut in the absence of Jack Leach
Bashir, who was not available for the 1st Test due to visa issues, could make a return in the playing XI after Jack Leach was ruled out following an injury in his left knee. Bashir's spin could be the ideal option for the visitors if the ball turns a lot at Vizag.
Speaking ahead of the second Test, Stokes confirmed that Leach was not availble for selection.
"He's ruled out of the second Test," Stokes said. "Unfortunately, the knock he took resulted in a haematoma in his leg. It's a big shame for us, a big shame for Jack, obviously after a long time out of the game with his back.
When asked about Bashir's availability, Stokes hinted that if he has been brought on the tour, he might get to play.
"If he was to play on this tour, then the great thing he has on his side is, what is there to lose?" Stokes said.
Stokes added that in case Bashir does play the Vizag Test, he will try to make his debut as enjoyable for him as possible.
"That is how I will be thinking about it, if he gets the chance to play: just to make sure I can give him the best experience I possibly can. Because you only play your first Test match once. If he does play, then I will be trying to make it as enjoyable and fun for him as I can," Stokes said.
However, the skipper concluded that the youngster has not been picked officially and there will be discussions in the camp before they reveal their playing XI.
"Myself, Baz [Brendon McCullum] and Popey [vice-captain Ollie Pope] will probably have a longer think about it. We looked at the wicket; I gave it a tap, and a play-around to make it look like I knew what I was doing. Bash is in the squad, we haven't brought him here to have an experience. If we feel we want to turn to him, we will," Stokes concluded.