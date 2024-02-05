IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Injures His Finger, Won't Take Field On Day 4 At Visakhapatnam

Indian cricket team were jolted with some shocking bit of news during their second Test against England at Visakhapatnam when it was learned that centurion Shubman Gill has picked up a finger injury and won't be taking the field on day 4 of Test match. (IND vs ENG Blog | Cricket News)
Gill hurt his index finger while fielding on day 2. Despite that, he did come out to bat on the third day and hit a brilliant ton to put India on top. Gill, who also scalped four catches in England's first innings, will be solely missed by India given his lightning fast fielding.
Speaking about his batting, Gill scored a brilliant 104 in India's second innings that set up a handy lead for the hosts. After reaching the triple-figure mark, Gill looked calmed and composed upon reaching the milestone. “It felt good. I just thought the job was not done for the team. So, that’s why it was a little mellowed celebration,” he said while speaking to the press after the day’s play.
Speaking about the wicket, Gill said that the wicket was a good one to bat on. He said that if a batter can apply himself and has to stay switched on all the time if the odd ball stays low.
“I think so (getting pulled up by his father for that shot that got him out). I’ll get to know once I get back to the hotel but I think so. He comes for most of my games, there’s no such pressure. I think it’s 70-30 at the moment. Morning session will be key. We’ve seen there is moisture in the morning and help for fast bowlers and spinners,” Gill said at stumps.