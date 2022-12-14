Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 1: Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer Take India To 278/6 Against Bangladesh

Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer came up with fighting half-centuries as India reached 278 for six at stumps on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh.

A solid century stand between Pujara and Iyer ensured India did not lose ground. AP

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 4:42 pm

Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer came up with fighting half-centuries as India reached 278 for six at stumps on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh, on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

Pujara (90) missed out on a century but Iyer remained on course for his hundred as he was unbeaten on 82.

Rishabh Pant's counterattacking 45-ball 46 helped India stabilise the innings following early blows.

Axar Patel (14) was dismissed on the final ball of the day.

For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam (3/84) made the most impact with three wickets for 81 runs, while Khaled Ahmed (1/26) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2/71) were also among wickets.

India lost stand-in skipper KL Rahul (22), Shubman Gill (20) and Virat Kohli (1) in the morning session after opting to bat.

India need to win both the matches of the series to stay alive in the race for the World Test Championship final.

Brief Scores:
India: 278 for six in 90 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 90, Shreyas Iyer 82 not out; Taijul Islam 3/84).

