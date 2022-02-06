Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup: Ravi Kumar’s Rise To Top – Hard Work And Fauji Father’s Sacrifice

Ravi Kumar’s father Rajinder Singh is an assistant sub-inspector, who is now posted in a CRPF camp in the Maoist-prone Rayagada district of Odisha. He was one of the injured in the 2006 Srinagar grenade attack.  

ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup: Ravi Kumar’s Rise To Top – Hard Work And Fauji Father’s Sacrifice
India's Ravi Kumar celebrates after taking an England wicket in the ICC U-19 Men's World Cup final. BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 4:07 pm

Ravi Kumar's emergence as the new hero of the ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022 is not only the result of his own hard work but also due to the sacrifices of his CRPF father, who spent most of his life serving the country. (More Cricket News)

The 18-year-old from Aligarh on Saturday scalped four wickets to play a pivotal role as India beat England by four wickets to lift the coveted ICC U-19 World Cup trophy for a record fifth time.

“Hum goli chalake desh seva karte hai, aur beta ball daal ke," (We fire bullets to protect our country, and my son serves the country with his bowling),” said Ravi's father assistant sub-inspector Rajinder Singh, who is now posted in a CRPF camp in the Maoist-prone Rayagada district of Odisha.

Related stories

ICC's Most Valuable Team Of U-19 World Cup 2022: Yash Dhull To Lead, Two More Indians Find Place

ICC U-19 World Cup Final: Know The Young Indian Cricketers Who Conquered The World - Player Profiles

India Win Record Fifth ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup - Legends Yuvraj Singh, Sourav Ganguly And Others React

Ravi was barely a toddler when Singh was badly injured in the 2006 Srinagar grenade attack which killed one and injured 11 soldiers but he never shared his trials and tribulations with his family. Singh spent ‘nearly whole of his life’ posted in the militant-hit regions of Srinagar but always ensured that his wife and three children live and sleep peacefully.

“I always ensured that my family stays happy, without knowing the pain that I endured. Even when I sustained splinter injury on both my legs and arms, I did not tell them. They only came to know from TV,” he recalled about the grenade attack.

His son's fame in the U-19 World Cup has now made Singh a much sought-after person in the CRPF camp. It all began with Ravi Kumar's man-of-the-match show against their last edition's final nemesis Bangladesh.

Ravi grabbed 3/14 in a sensational opening spell of 5-1-5-3 to spearhead India's five-wicket win and set up a semi-final clash against Australia. He carried on his momentum to return with 2/37 against Australia and in the final he along with Raj Bawa shared nine wickets in between them to set up their four-wicket win over England.

“Normally parents worry about their kid’s study and future career but here's my boy who stood on his feet on his own and now making the country proud,” Singh beamed. Away from his family most of the times to serve the country, Singh hardly knew about the growth of his son as a cricketer.

“I was posted in J and K and always on the move. So little did I know much how he got into cricket. Like everyone else of his age group, he was always busy playing cricket for fun. Later I came to know that Arvind Bharadwaj ji has put him into serious cricket and that's how it all began for him 13-14 years ago,” Singh recalled.

“I was also worried initially as I didn't have the money to support him in taking up cricket as a career, but he stood on his own. It shows the drive and commitment in him. Hope he makes the grade (to senior level),” he added.

It did not come easy for Ravi Kumar as he did not get chances in UP and had to take the Bengal de tour with the help of his Kolkata-based neighbour.

Without thinking twice, Ravi moved to Kolkata and played second division cricket before joining Howrah Union and then Ballygunge United from where he was picked for the Bengal Under-19 side last year.

Incidentally, he was not part of the India colts squad for a Tri-series -- featuring India U-19 A, India U-19 B and Bangladesh U-19 – in the build-up to the U-19 World Cup here last December. Over the last one year, Ravi has worked a lot on his fitness and gained muscle mass to be drafted into the squad after another player was ruled out due to injury.

“He has always been dedicated and committed. Even while we both are separated by miles most of the times, we talk via video call every day. He calls me during dinner time,” Singh said.

“I always tell him no one is above the country, we should give our everything for 'Bharat Mata'. While I serve the country at war, your duty is to win matches for India with your bowling'.”

Tags

Sports ICC U-19 Men's World Cup 2022 U-19 Cricket World Cup Ravi Kumar CRPF 2006 Srinagar Grenade Attack India U-19 National Cricket Team BCCI Cricket
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

AFC Women’s Asian Cup Playoffs: Vietnam Beat Chinese Taipei To Book 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Spot

AFC Women’s Asian Cup Playoffs: Vietnam Beat Chinese Taipei To Book 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Spot

ICC's Most Valuable Team Of U-19 World Cup 2022: Yash Dhull To Lead, Two More Indians Find Place

Live Streaming Of PSL 2022, Karachi Kings Vs Islamabad United: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 14 Live

Lata Mangeshkar Dies: Indian Cricket Team, Top Sports Celebrities Pay Tribute To Legendary Singer

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022: India Beat England For Fifth Title

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

U.S. Army soldiers with the 18th Airborne Corps. have their temperature taken as part of a health screening before boarding a plane for deployment to Europe from Fort Bragg, N.C.

Posturing In A New Cold War

Indian cricket team players celebrate after beating England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals. India won for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022: India Beat England For Fifth Title

Jennifer Garner dances during a roast after being named

Hollywood Star Jennifer Garner Celebrated As Hasty Pudding's Woman of Year

A giant statue of 11th-century social reformer and saint, Ramanujacharya that has been named 'Statue of Equality' is seen after it was inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Gulliver's Serendipitous Adventure In Brobdingnag, Or India's New-found Love Of Gigantia

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi