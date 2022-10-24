ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland’s Paul Stirling Hits 100th Six In Mega Showpiece – Statistical Highlights

Ireland opener Paul Stirling smashed the 100th six in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Stirling’s six off Sri Lanka medium pacer Chamika Karunaratne during his 34-run knock in Hobart was the 100th in the 15th match in this tournament. (More Cricket News)

Namibia’s top-order batter Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton hit the first six of the tournament, off Sri Lankan fast-bowler Dushmantha Chameera in Geelong on October 16 while Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis smashed the 50th six.

The second six off right-arm pacer Timm van der Gugten during his 79-run knock against Netherlands at Simonds Stadium, Geelong on October 20 was the 50th in 17th innings of ninth match in this tournament.

The 100th six came in the 30th innings of 15th match in the last ICC T20 World Cup in UAE. As many as 54 batters hit 105 sixes so far with Zimbabwean Sikander Raza and Sri Lankan Kusal Mendis sharing the top spot with eight sixes each.

United Arab Emirates’ Mohammed Wasim and Netherlands’ Max O'Dowd shared the third spot with five sixes each. As far as teams are concerned, Sri Lanka and Ireland have hit the most of the total sixes that the tournament has seen thus far.

Five players from Sri Lanka contributed 16 sixes of the 105 sixes in this tournament while Ireland’s nine players hit the same number of sixes in four matches. England’s Alex Hales hit the only six in one match.

As many as 13 sixes were smashed in the opening match of the Super-12 between Australia (five) and New Zealand (eight) at Sydney on October 22, 2022 which was the most in a single match in this tournament.

Sixes By Each Team In ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Team-Matches-Sixes-Players-Most Sixes

Sri Lanka-4-16-5-Kusal Mendis (8)

Ireland-4-16-9-Andy Balbirnie/Paul Stirling (3 each)

West Indies-3-12-8-Johnson Charles (3 sixes)

Zimbabwe-3-11-4-Sikandar Raza (8)

UAE-3-10-5-Mohammed Wasim (5)

Namibia-3-9-5-David Wiese (3)

Netherlands-3-8-3-Max O'Dowd (5)

New Zealand-1-8-4-Finn Allen (3)

Scotland-3-6-2-Michael Jones (4)

Australia-1-5-5-Five different players

Afghanistan-1-3-3-I.Zadran/N.Zadran/R.Gurbaz (1 each)

England-1-1-1-Alex Hales (one)

Total-15-105-54-Sikandar Raza/Kusal Mendis (8 each)