ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Ticket Sales Go Live – Check Out Where To Buy Them

With just 10 months to go for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, the tickets of the event have gone for sale on Monday. (More Cricket News)

The tournament kicks off on October 16 in Australia with the final of event scheduled to be played on November 13. The tickets have gone for sale for all the 45 matches that will be taking place in the showpiece event.

It is worth noting that this is the first time Australia will be hosting the men’s T20 World Cup. Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney are the venues where the matches will be taking place.

“Children’s tickets are available for every First Round and Super 12 match from $5, with adult tickets available at selected matches at each venue from $20,” informed ICC in a release.

The first round of the event will take place in Geelong and Hobart, starting with the match between two-time champions West Indies and 2014 champions Sri Lanka. Match between defending champions Australia and finalists of the previous year New Zealand will kick off the Super 12 round at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 22.

Meanwhile, the match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be taking place on October 23.

Where to buy tickets of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022?

The tickets of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 can we bought at t20worldcup.com.

The biggest stars 🌟

The biggest teams 🌏

The biggest prize 🏆



Tickets for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Australia 2022 are on sale now!#T20WorldCup — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 7, 2022

Amazing opportunity for Australian fans to see the world’s best: Finch

“The ICC T20 Men’s World Cup is going to be a great spectacle and a huge honour for us to defend the trophy in front of our home fans,” said Australia captain Aaron Finch.

“There are so many great sides with the very best players in the world coming to Australia. It’s an amazing opportunity for Australian fans to see the world’s best.

“We've felt the power of home crowd support at the 2015 One-Day Cricket World Cup and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup last year.

“It will be great to have the whole country behind us and make it another World Cup to remember.”

