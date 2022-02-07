Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Ticket Sales Go Live – Check Out Where To Buy Them

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be played in Australia from October 16 to November 13. Australia are the defending champions.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Ticket Sales Go Live – Check Out Where To Buy Them
Australia is hosting the men's T20 World Cup for the first time. ICC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 2:34 pm

With just 10 months to go for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, the tickets of the event have gone for sale on Monday. (More Cricket News)

The tournament kicks off on October 16 in Australia with the final of event scheduled to be played on November 13. The tickets have gone for sale for all the 45 matches that will be taking place in the showpiece event.

Related stories

IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: Deepak Hooda’s Confidence Was Spot On, Says Suryakumar Yadav

IND Vs WI: India Ease Past West Indies By 6 wickets In 1st ODI, Lead Series 1-0

It is worth noting that this is the first time Australia will be hosting the men’s T20 World Cup. Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney are the venues where the matches will be taking place.

“Children’s tickets are available for every First Round and Super 12 match from $5, with adult tickets available at selected matches at each venue from $20,” informed ICC in a release.

The first round of the event will take place in Geelong and Hobart, starting with the match between two-time champions West Indies and 2014 champions Sri Lanka. Match between defending champions Australia and finalists of the previous year New Zealand will kick off the Super 12 round at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 22.

Meanwhile, the match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be taking place on October 23.

Where to buy tickets of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022?

The tickets of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 can we bought at t20worldcup.com

Amazing opportunity for Australian fans to see the world’s best: Finch

“The ICC T20 Men’s World Cup is going to be a great spectacle and a huge honour for us to defend the trophy in front of our home fans,” said Australia captain Aaron Finch.

“There are so many great sides with the very best players in the world coming to Australia. It’s an amazing opportunity for Australian fans to see the world’s best.

“We've felt the power of home crowd support at the 2015 One-Day Cricket World Cup and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup last year.

“It will be great to have the whole country behind us and make it another World Cup to remember.”
 

Tags

Sports Cricket 2020 ICC T20 World Cup Australia National Cricket Team India National Cricket Team Pakistan National Cricket Team New Zealand National Cricket Team
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Live Streaming, Khulna Tigers Vs Sylhet Sunrisers: Watch Bangladesh Premier League 2021-22, Match 22

Live Streaming, Khulna Tigers Vs Sylhet Sunrisers: Watch Bangladesh Premier League 2021-22, Match 22

IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: Deepak Hooda’s Confidence Was Spot On, Says Suryakumar Yadav

Live Streaming Of PSL 2022, Quetta Gladiators Vs Lahore Qalandars: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 15 Live

Live Streaming, Comilla Victorians Vs Fortune Barishal: Watch Bangladesh Premier League 2022 Match 21 Live

IND Vs WI: Jason Holder Urges West Indies To Put Up 'Much Better Fight' Against India

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Swami Vivekananda's statue at DU in New Delhi

The Desh Bhakti Curriculum

Film playback singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated in Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai on Sunday with full state honours.

Eternity And A Day

Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

AFCON 2022: Senegal Beat Egypt To Win First Africa Cup Of Nations Title

West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greets Indian players after Indian won the first one day international cricket match in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma Help India Outplay West Indies By 6 Wickets

China's Wang Shanshan and team celebrates after winning the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Mumbai.

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: China Beat South Korea 3-2 In Final, Bag 9th Title