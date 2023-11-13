South Africa Vs Australia Semi-Final Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: When And Where To Watch RSA Vs AUS Match

The second semi-final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played on Thursday, November 16, between South Africa and Australia. South Africa and Australia have both won seven out of the nine respective matches they have played in the league stage of the tournament. But thanks to a better net run rate, South Africa finished number two and Australia on number three. As per the the 2023 ODI World Cup rules, the second and third-placed sides in the points table will play each other in the semis and thus the fixture. (Scorecard | Match Blog | Cricket News | Full Coverage)

The winning team of this semi-final will be playing with the winner of the first semi-final in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. Temba Bavuma's side have had a strong run overall but a couple of rude jolts along the way. After thrashing the likes of Australia and England, the Proteas received an eye-opener when the Dutch beat them in Dharamsala in the league stage.

Then, after wins over Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, Bavuma's men almost threw it away against Pakistan before Keshav Maharaj's heroics pulled it through. However, South Africa could not stand a chance against the unbeaten India at Eden Gardens.

As for the five-time world champions Australia, they too had a few hiccups along the way. An early defeat to the Proteas by eight wickets wasn't helpful, and losing to India despite having them on the mat at 5/3 at one stage, must have affected them psychologically.

Pat Cummins' side will look to forget their previous encounter against South Africa and start afresh and with the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh hitting form at the right time, the Aussies will definitely be geared up for this clash.

Head-to-head

South Africa have played Australia in 109 ODIs, in which Proteas have won 55 matches to Australia's 50. In the ODI World Cup, the two teams have faced each other in seven games where they have won three each, and one match was tied.

Weather Conditions

The maximum temperature in Kolkata is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius, with 67% humidity and a negligible chance of rain.

Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Live Streaming details of the RSA Vs AUS match:

When will the South Africa Vs Australia match be played in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?

The South Africa Vs Australia match will be played on Thursday, November 16 at 2 PM (IST).

Where will the South Africa Vs Australia match be played?

The South Africa Vs Australia match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.



On which TV channel will the South Africa Vs Australia match be telecast live?

The South Africa Vs Australia match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will the South Africa Vs Australia be live-streamed?

The South Africa Vs Australia match will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.