Sunday, May 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

IBA Women's World Boxing Championships 2022: Nitu, Manisha Enter Quarters

Indian boxers Nitu and Manisha beat Spain's Marta Lopez Del Arbol and Svetlana Staneva of Bulgaria respectively.

IBA Women's World Boxing Championships 2022: Nitu, Manisha Enter Quarters
Manisha eked out a 4-1 win over Svetlana Staneva of Bulgaria. Photo: Boxing Federation of India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 May 2022 12:47 am

Indian women boxers Nitu (48kg) and Manisha (57kg) advanced to the quarterfinals of the IBA World Championships in Istanbul, after registering contrasting victories on Saturday. (More Sports News)

Nitu, competing for the first time in the event, prevailed 5-0 over Spain's Marta Lopez Del Arbol in the lowest weight category to move to the last-eight stage.

Manisha, on the other hand, eked out a 4-1 win over Svetlana Staneva of Bulgaria to advance to the featherweight quarterfinals.

Related stories

Amir Khan Retires: Former World Boxing Champion Says 'Blessed To Have Had Such An Amazing Career'

IBA Women's World Boxing Championships 2022: Pooja Rani Enters Quarterfinals; Lovlina Borgohain Bows Out

Women’s World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen, Parveen, Manisha Register Wins

The two-time former Youth World Champion, Nitu displayed her technical prowess as she maintained the upper hand through out the bout.

The 21-year-old from Haryana used her long reach to good effect as she landed some powerful punches.

The reigning national champion will take on Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova in the quarterfinal on Monday.

Manisha, the 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist, was engaged in a draining and messy bout which had its fair share of clinching, holding and even some tumbling over in the ring.

The 24-year-old  will next face tough challenge from Youth World bronze medallist Namuun Monkhor of Mongolia in the quarterfinal on Monday.

Two-time Asian champion Pooja Rani (81kg) had entered the quarterfinals on Friday.

On Sunday, six Indian boxers including will be in action in the round-of-16 bouts.

Nikhat Zareen (52kg) and Shiksha (54kg) will next face Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg and Youth Asian bronze medallist Yesugen Oyuntsetseg, respectively, whereas Parveen will take on former Youth Olympic champion Jajaira Gonzalez of USA.

Anamika (50kg) will square off against World Championships bronze medallist Kristy Lee Harris of Australia, while Jaismine (60kg) will be up against Australia’s Angela Harries.

Meanwhile, 2017 Youth World Champion Ankushita (66kg) will begin her campaign against Poland’s Aneta Rygielska.

Tags

Sports Boxing Women’s World Boxing Championships Women's Boxing World Boxing Championship India Boxing Istanbul
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read