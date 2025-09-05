Alexander Isak Transfer: ‘I’m Just Happy It’s Over Now’ – Says Dan Burn Expressing Relief Over The Saga Ending

Dan Burn revealed that he is happy to see Alexander Isak’s transfer saga finally come to an end.
Isak left Newcastle to join Liverpool on deadline day for a British record £125m, ending weeks of dispute between the striker and the club.
Burn and Isak, who were Newcastle’s goalscorers in their EFL Cup final win over Liverpool, spent the last three seasons together at St. James Park.
The Swedish striker scored 54 Premier League goals in that time, with only Erling Haaland (85) and Mohamed Salah (66) scoring more often since August 2022.
Burn insisted there is no animosity towards Isak from his side of things, but is glad to see it all come to an end.
“We wanted the transfer window to close to have a bit of clarity on it,” said Burn.
“Alex is a mate so it's a tough situation. You want him around to help the team but also for him he has things to do personally, so I have nothing but good wishes.
“It was frustrating coming into it, knowing that there was something hanging over us, but I have been in football long enough to understand how it works,” Burn added on BBC Radio 5 Live.
“Football is a short career and people have got ambitions and things they want to achieve. I am just happy it's over now.”
Eddie Howe brought in Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa to replace Isak and Callum Wilson, while the Magpies have also acquired Jacob Ramsey, Malick Thiaw and Anthony Elanga.
After achieving Champions League qualification along with their EFL Cup trophy last season, Burn believes Newcastle can enjoy another successful campaign.
“I think we have recruited really well. I think if you look at our transfer window in general, we have got good depth in every position now," said Burn.
“The club and the board have invested heavily, and it could be a really positive season.”