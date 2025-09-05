Alexander Isak Transfer: ‘I’m Just Happy It’s Over Now’ – Says Dan Burn Expressing Relief Over The Saga Ending

Isak left Newcastle to join Liverpool on deadline day for a British record £125m, ending weeks of dispute between the striker and the club.

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Alexander Isak Transfer: ‘I’m Just Happy It’s Over Now’ – Says Dan Burn Expressing Relief
Dan Burn said he is happy to see the Alexander Isak transfer saga come to an end
info_icon

Dan Burn revealed that he is happy to see Alexander Isak’s transfer saga finally come to an end.

Isak left Newcastle to join Liverpool on deadline day for a British record £125m, ending weeks of dispute between the striker and the club.

Burn and Isak, who were Newcastle’s goalscorers in their EFL Cup final win over Liverpool, spent the last three seasons together at St. James Park.

The Swedish striker scored 54 Premier League goals in that time, with only Erling Haaland (85) and Mohamed Salah (66) scoring more often since August 2022.

Burn insisted there is no animosity towards Isak from his side of things, but is glad to see it all come to an end.

“We wanted the transfer window to close to have a bit of clarity on it,” said Burn.

“Alex is a mate so it's a tough situation. You want him around to help the team but also for him he has things to do personally, so I have nothing but good wishes.

“It was frustrating coming into it, knowing that there was something hanging over us, but I have been in football long enough to understand how it works,” Burn added on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Football is a short career and people have got ambitions and things they want to achieve. I am just happy it's over now.”

Related Content
Related Content

Eddie Howe brought in Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa to replace Isak and Callum Wilson, while the Magpies have also acquired Jacob Ramsey, Malick Thiaw and Anthony Elanga.

After achieving Champions League qualification along with their EFL Cup trophy last season, Burn believes Newcastle can enjoy another successful campaign.

“I think we have recruited really well. I think if you look at our transfer window in general, we have got good depth in every position now," said Burn.

“The club and the board have invested heavily, and it could be a really positive season.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs UAE Highlights, T20I Tri-Series, Match 6: AFG Edge Hosts In Last-Ball Thriller To Seal 4-Run Win

  2. Shreyas Iyer As T20I Captain? Former IPL Star Says That’s Not The Right Move

  3. England Could Miss Direct Entry To 2027 World Cup After South Africa ODI Series Defeat

  4. Yograj Singh Defends Irfan Pathan, Says Dhoni And Kapil Dev Destroyed Team Spirit

  5. England Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Proteas Clinch Series Win Over Three Lions After Nail-biting Finish At Lord's

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semifinal: Players Warming Up

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025: Reaching Final ‘Dream Come True’, Says American Star

  3. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri Suffers Semifinal Heartbreak

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record, Prediction

  5. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Stresses Self-Belief Ahead Of Final Clash Vs Amanda Anisimova

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. New Law Floats Hope Among Bengaluru Gig Workers But Platforms May Sink Them

  2. Ground Report: In Gaya's Mahadalit Hamlets, Voters Fear Mass Deletion In Bihar SIR

  3. Karnataka Government To Conduct Survey Of Gender Minorities

  4. Centre Directs States to Make Detention Centres for Undocumented Migrants

  5. Jarange Patil’s Maratha Quota Demand Collides With OBC Groups’ Hard-Won 27%

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. 26 Countries Pledge Post-War Military Backing for Ukraine, Says Macron

  2. Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Records 605 Terror Attacks In 2025

  3. PM Modi Says India-Singapore Relations Go Far Beyond Diplomacy

  4. EU Leaders Urge Modi To Help End Ukraine War, Trade Talks Also On Agenda

  5. Trump To Rebrand Pentagon As ‘Department of War’ Through Executive Order

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 5, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. Centre Directs States to Make Detention Centres for Undocumented Migrants

  3. Torrential Rains Paralyze Northern India, Yamuna Swells In Delhi

  4. Baaghi 4: CBFC Cuts 23 Scenes In Tiger Shroff Starrer Despite A-Rating - Here Are All The Changes Made By Censor Board

  5. Giorgio Armani Dies At 91: Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Sonam Kapoor And More Pay Tribute To Fashion Stalwart

  6. India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

  7. Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

  8. Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?