I-League 2022-23: Aizawl FC Register First Win Of The Season

Aizawl FC registered their first win of this I-League season as they defeated Sudeva Delhi 2-1 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl on Monday.

Having drawn one and lost the other in their earlier matches, Aizawl FC now have four points in their kitty after three rounds. Sudeva Delhi, on the other hand, are still without a point after three outings.

Sudeva took the lead through Seilenthang Lotjem in the 11th minute, but Aizawl found the equaliser when Lalchhawnkima struck in the 26th minute.

Matias Veron scored in the second half to fetch the home side three points.

Though Sudeva Delhi initially had more possession of the ball, the first chance fell in favour of the home team when R Lalthanmawia entered the box after beating defender Nischal Chandan in the sixth minute but could not make use of it.

Sudeva took the lead when Kosuke Uchida won the ball in the midfield and gave it to Lunkim Seigoulun Khongsai, whose powerful shot was parried away by the Aizawl custodian Vikram Lahkbir Singh. The goalkeeper, however, could do little when Seilenthang Lotjem slotted home the rebound.

Kosuke nearly doubled the lead for the visitors in the 18th minute off a defensive error. The Japanese was quick to take a left-footed volley but it went a little wide of the target.

Midway through the first half, the People's Club found their rhythm and started dominating the proceedings.

In the 26th minute, R Ramdinthara was fouled on the left. A powerful shot by Lalthanmawia from the free-kick was cleared by the Sudeva defence. The resultant corner then fell for Henry Kisseka, who saw his back-to-back attempts blocked. But the second rebound found its way to captain Lalchhawnkima, who struck the equaliser.

Aizawl scored their second goal in the 64th minute. Kisseka’s back-heel pass found Ramdinthara, who crossed the ball for Matias Veron to find the target.