I Don’t Practice Too Much But Like To Be Specific, Says Dinesh Karthik After India’s Series Leveller Vs Australia

Specific practice and not ‘too much of it’ helps Dinesh Karthik come up with the big hits in extreme pressure situations. One such case was on Friday night when he smashed a six and four to seal the game for India after nine runs were needed off the last six balls in the second T20I against Australia. (More Cricket News)

Asked about his process, the designated finisher in the team said creating scenarios in the nets helps him perform in the middle. “Over a period of time, I've been practising for this, I've been doing it for RCB now and I'm happy doing it here. So it's a consistent routine for a period of time.

“I do a lot of scenario practices and also Rahul (Dravid) bhai and Vikram (Rathour) bhai has been accommodating of how I want to practice, what are the kinds of shots I want to practice. I have been very specific with it. I don't practice too much but I like to keep it as specific as possible,” said Karthik after India levelled the series against Australia.

In the first game, Karthik came to bat after Axar Patel while on Friday he was sent ahead of the left-arm spinner. “I think it's something that we are trying, there are times when there could be a couple of overs where an Axar Patel could target a spinner and take them on.

“So that is the kind of logic at that stage and having a left hander and leg spinner bowling is a good matchup. So we try and use that option sometimes. So that's one of the reasons why we try and do it depending on how the game is unravelling at that point of time,” said the 37-year-old.

Karthik played ahead of Rishabh Pant in the opener but a truncated game allowed the management to accommodate both in the playing eleven for the second T20I. “Today we required four bowlers to finish off the 8 overs as each bowled two but we actually had five options. So when you have five options, that's the luxury of having a world class all-rounder in Hardik Pandya,” said Karthik.

“When Hardik Pandya is there in the 11, then 11 gets balanced very well, an extra batsmen or extra bowler can play, that's the luxury you have and that's what makes him so special.” The wicketkeeper batter was all praise for his skipper Rohit Sharma who hit an unbeaten 46 off 20 balls in the run chase. The game was reduced to 8-over a side contest due to a wet outfield.

“It was terrific batting from Rohit Sharma. On that pitch, against new ball bowlers to play such shots is not easy. It shows why he is such a great player, not only in Indian cricket but also in world cricket. His ability to play fast bowling is second to none in his world and that's what makes him really special as a batsman,” he said.

While Pandya has been sensational form ever since he returned from a injury, Axar has also slipped into his role of a spin all-rounder after being included in the squad in place of an injured Ravindra Jadeja.

“There are very few players like him (Pandya) who are able to balance the side out and that's where I think India have been blessed and touchwood if he does well it's always great for Indian cricket,” Karthik said.

“I think Axar Patel is also coming good with the bat at different points of time, will help India because that helps the balance of the team.

“All are aware of Rishabh Pant's quality as a batter. He would have been very useful in this game. Yes, he couldn't back right up to the end but we all know what quality he brings to the table. So I think I think India definitely made the right choice by playing Rishabh.”