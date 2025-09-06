South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s: MAS Look To Book Spot In Final | Photo: X/asia_hockey

South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s match between South Korea and Malaysia at Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar, on Saturday (September 6). The match is a repeat of the 2022 final, where South Korea won 2-1 to secure their record-extending fifth title. This time, the stakes are different. South Korea are at the bottom of the Super4s standings with just one point after losing to China (0-3) and squandering leads to India (2-2). Malaysia, carrying their preliminary form, started confidently with a 2-0 win over China but lost to India (1-4). As things stand, hosts India lead the Super4s table with four points, followed by China and Malaysia with three each. China are ahead on goal difference. Malaysia need a win today to reach six points and likely confirm a spot in the final. A draw or loss would leave them relying on the outcome of the India vs China match, also scheduled for today.

LIVE UPDATES