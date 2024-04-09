Hockey

National Women's Hockey League To Kick Off In Ranchi On April 30

The National Women's Hockey League is set to commence in a few day that promises to provide an opportunity to the emerging players in the country to sharpen their skills

India National Women's Hockey squad with former star players. Photo: X | Hockey India
The inaugural National Women's Hockey League will be held in Ranchi from April 30 till May 10, the Hockey India on Tuesday. (More Hockey News)

The League will provide an opportunity to the emerging players in the country to sharpen their skills.

Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Mizoram, Manipur, and Odisha -- the eight quarterfinalists at the Senior Women's National Championships in Pune will compete in the first phase of the league.

The league will also witness participation of U21 players. The event will provide the selectors the opportunity to identify and nurture talent for future international tournaments.

The dates of second phase of the league are yet to be announced.

India National Women's Hockey Team - Hockey India
Hockey India Unveils 33-Strong List Of Core Probables For Women's National Camp

BY PTI

"The National Women's Hockey League marks a watershed moment for Indian hockey, particularly for our women athletes. This league is a testament to our unwavering commitment to women's sports and will serve as a catalyst for the growth and development of women's hockey in the country," HI president Dilip Tirkey said in a statement.

The second phase of the League will held next year.

