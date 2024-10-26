Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

The Malaysia and Japan colts will battle it out to avoid the wooden spoon in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 when they face off in Johor Bahru on Saturday (October 25). The match will followed by the third-place playoff and the final of the annual junior hockey tournament. (More Hockey News)
Hosts Malaysia finished at the bottom of the standings in the league phase, as they failed to win any of their five matches. Japan won one and lost four, and finished in fifth place in the league stage with three points.
India looked like a strong contender for the final, but a crushing 0-4 defeat to Australia hurt their chances, and a 3-3 draw with New Zealand left them at Australia's mercy. The Aussies won their final pool game against Malaysia by a massive 9-3 margin to cruise into the final, while Great Britain narrowly displaced the Indians.
Though India, Australia and Great Britain all ended up with 10 points in the round-robin league phase, the Kookaburras' goal difference of 12 was head and shoulders ahead of that of Britain (3) and India (2).
Since the event began in 2011, Malaysia has hosted the international Under-21 competition, which is held every year. Germany won the previous edition in 2023, while India finished third. In all, five countries have won the tournament so far, with Great Britain (3 titles), India (3), Australia (2) and hosts Malaysia (1) being the other winners over the years.
Malaysia Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Fifth Place Play-Off: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Malaysia vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 fifth place play-off be played?
The Malaysia vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 fifth place play-off will be played in Johor Bahru on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 1:05pm IST.
Where will the Malaysia vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 fifth place play-off be telecast and live streamed?
The India telecast and live streaming details for Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 are not yet confirmed. We will update this space whenever there is fresh information available.