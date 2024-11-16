The unbeaten India continue their perfect record by thrashing the table toppers China with a convincing 3-0 win in their Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match today (November 16, Saturday) at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar. (Match Highlights | More Hockey News)
After a goalless first half, Sangita Kumari broke the deadlock, followed by Salima Tete doubling the lead just five minutes later. Deepika then added a cherry on top with a third goal just before the final whistle. The previously unbeaten China, who had conceded only one goal in their first three matches, were overwhelmed today, conceding three goals in a dominant display by India.
(More to follow)