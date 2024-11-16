Hockey

IND 3-0 CHN, Women's ACT 2024: Unbeaten India Dominate China In Rajgir To Top Table

India dominated China with a 3-0 victory, securing their place at the top of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 table. Read the full match report of the thrilling clash between these two giants here

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
india-vs-china-womens-asia-champions-trophy-2024
India national women's hockey team. Photo: X | Asian Hockey Federation
info_icon

The unbeaten India continue their perfect record by thrashing the table toppers China with a convincing 3-0 win in their Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match today (November 16, Saturday) at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar. (Match Highlights | More Hockey News)

After a goalless first half, Sangita Kumari broke the deadlock, followed by Salima Tete doubling the lead just five minutes later. Deepika then added a cherry on top with a third goal just before the final whistle. The previously unbeaten China, who had conceded only one goal in their first three matches, were overwhelmed today, conceding three goals in a dominant display by India.

(More to follow)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Undergoes Scans In Australia Amid Injury Concerns - Report
  2. AUS Vs PAK, 2nd T20I Highlights: Spencer Johnson's Fifer Helps Australia Beat Pakistan By 13 Runs At SCG
  3. Gautam Gambhir's 'Prickly' Coaching Style: Tim Paine Warns Of A 'Long Summer' For India In Australia
  4. IND Vs RSA 4th T20I: Samson, Tilak Smash Splendid Centuries As Records Tumble In Johannesburg
  5. 'Los Angeles Doesn't Have A Cricket Venue,' So What? LA28 Chairman Is Ready To Find The Right Place
Football News
  1. Italy Vs France, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 6 Fixture
  2. Finland Vs Greece, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 6 Fixture
  3. Israel vs Belgium Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Nations League Matchday 6
  4. Honduras 2-0 Mexico, CONCACAF Nations League: El Tri Boss Aguirre Struck By Beer Can After Defeat
  5. Uruguay 3-2 Colombia: Last-gasp Win Will 'Bring Everyone Closer', Says Marcelo Bielsa
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud, Semi-Final 2 Live Streaming, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch Tennis Match
  2. ATP Finals: Ruud Survives Rublev Test To Enter Semis, Knocks Alcaraz Out
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Swiatek, Raducanu Help Poland, Great Britain Advance
  4. Alexander Zverev Vs Taylor Fritz Live Streaming, ATP Finals: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final On TV And Online
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Perfect Zverev Downs Alcaraz To Reach Semi-finals
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When And Where To Watch
  2. India 3-0 China Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Unbeaten IND Thrash CHN In Rajgir
  3. IND 3-0 CHN, Women's ACT 2024: Unbeaten India Dominate China In Rajgir To Top Table
  4. KOR Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: South Korea Claim First Win With 4-0 Victory Over Thailand
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Baba Siddique Case: Punjab Police Arrest Suspect In Connection To NCP Leader Murder
  2. Day In Pics: November 16, 2024
  3. Jhansi Hospital Fire, Delhi Pollution, Trump Cabinet Picks And More | November 16 News Wrap
  4. Jhansi Hospital Fire: Prez, PM Condole Deaths Of Infants; Three-Tier Probe Ordered | Top Points
  5. Sukhbir Singh Badal Resigns As President Of Shiromani Akali Dal
Entertainment News
  1. Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah Dies Of Liver Failure
  2. Deadpool & Wolverine On Disney+ Hotstar To Freedom at Midnight On SonyLiv – Top 5 OTT Picks For This Weekend
  3. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  4. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  5. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
US News
  1. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  2. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  3. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  4. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  5. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
World News
  1. Georgia: Election Chief Doused In Paint As Protests Continue Following Parliamentary Vote
  2. Jhansi Hospital Fire, Delhi Pollution, Trump Cabinet Picks And More | November 16 News Wrap
  3. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  4. Sexual Abuse, Rape Used As Weapons Of War In Sudan | War Against Women
  5. US To Return 1,440 Stolen Antiquities Valued Rs 83 Crores To India
Latest Stories
  1. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  2. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  4. Horoscope For November 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI; Govt Announces Staggered Timings For Employees
  6. Weekly Horoscope For November 17th To November 23rd: Learn About The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Highlights: 'El Gallo' Beats Legend By Unanimous Decision In One-Sided Bout; Netflix Stream Unwieldy
  8. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 4 Round 5: Bengal Beat MP By 11 Runs; Karnataka, Vidarbha, Kerala All Settle For Draws