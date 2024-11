India Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Two Unbeaten Giants Face Off In Rajgir

India womens hockey team. File

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024, where unbeaten India face an equally dominant China at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar today, Saturday, 16 November at 4:45 pm IST. Led by Salima Tete, India are brimming with confidence after a sensational 13-0 win over Thailand, featuring Deepika’s five-goal heroics, supported by doubles from Preeti Dubey, Manisha Chauhan, and Lalremsiami. China have been just as impressive, starting with a 15-0 victory against Thailand, followed by commanding wins over Malaysia (5-0) and Japan (2-1), leading the tournament with 22 goals. As these two powerhouses clash, stay tuned for live updates and scores from what promises to be a thrilling encounter!

LIVE UPDATES

16 Nov 2024, 04:41:55 pm IST India Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Head To Head China hold a better head-to-head record against India across all competitions, with 28 wins, and only 11 losses. Six matches between the two sides ended in a draw.

16 Nov 2024, 04:26:25 pm IST India Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Starting XIs Here’s our Starting XI for today’s high-stakes clash against China at the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024! 🇮🇳🔥



The Bharat Ki Sherniyan are geared up to face a formidable opponent in this thrilling encounter. 🏑💪🏻



🏟️Stadium: Rajgir Sports Stadium, Bihar

16 Nov 2024, 03:58:38 pm IST India Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Previous Wins India: India 4-0 Malaysia India 3-2 South Korea India 0-13 Thailand China: China 15-0 Thailand China 5-0 Malaysia China 1-2 Japan

16 Nov 2024, 03:40:31 pm IST India Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Squads China: CHEN Jiali, FAN Yunxia (Captain), HAO Guoting, HUANG Haiyan, LI Jingyi, LIU Chencheng, LIU Tangjie, MA Xiaoyan, MA Xuejiao, TAN Jinzhuang, WU Surong (Goal Keeper), XU Wenjuan, XU Yanan, YU Anhui (Captain), ZENG Xueling, ZHANG Dian, and ZHENG Jiali

India: CHAUDHARY Ishika, CHAUHAN Manisha, Deepika, DEVI Sharmila, DUBEY Preeti, Dung Dung Beauty, Jyoti, KAUR Baljeet, KAUR Navneet, Khan Mumtaz, KHARIBAM Bichu Devi (Goal Keeper), KUMARI Sangita, Lalremsiami, Neha, PHALKE Vaishnavi Vitthal, Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu, Savita (Goal Keeper), Sunelita Toppo, TETE Salima (Captain), and Udita