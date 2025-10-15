India Vs Australia Hockey Live Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup: Unbeaten IND Face Mighty AUS After PAK Thriller
India Vs Australia Live Hockey Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup: The Indian junior men's hockey team played a riveting 3-3 draw with Pakistan on Tuesday. Follow the live hockey scores and updates of the IND vs AUS match
India Vs Australia Live Hockey Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup: IND have two wins a draw so far. Photo: Hockey India
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian junior men's hockey team's face-off with Australia in match 12 of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025. The India colts meet the Aussies at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru, Malaysia on Wednesday (October 15) with the aim of keeping their unbeaten streak intact. India were held 3-3 by Pakistan in a thriller yesterday, but registered a 3-2 win over Great Britain and a 4-2 conquest against New Zealand earlier. Australia also enter this game with two wins and a draw, so expect an intense battle. Follow the live hockey scores and updates of the IND vs AUS match.
LIVE UPDATES
India Vs Australia Live Hockey Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup: Start Time, Streaming
Pushback is at 6:05pm. The India vs Australia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2205 hockey match will be live streamed on the Ashley Morrison Media YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
India Vs Australia Live Hockey Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup: Good Evening!
Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us for some hockey action. After a hard-fought draw with Pakistan on Tuesday, India now face the Aussie challenge. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.