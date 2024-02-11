Sports

High Jumper Tejaswin Shankar Wins Season-Opening Meet With 2.23 Metres In Belgium

February 11, 2024

Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar. Photo: X/ @afiindia
National record holder in high jump Tejaswin Shankar won the top prize in the International High Jump Gala Elmos 2024 athletics meet in Heist-op-den-Berg, Belgium with a leap of 2.23 metres. (More Sports News)

Shankar, competing for the first time since October last year, finished ahead of Greece's Antonios Merlos (2.20 metres) in the World Athletics Indoor Tour Challenger event on Saturday.

The 25-year-old, who holds both the men's high jump and decathlon national records, however, could not better his personal best of 2.29m.

Shankar is also focusing on decathlon and won bronze and silver in the discipline at the Asian Championships and Asian Games last year.

Shankar has trained his eyes on a Paris Olympics berth but for that, he will have to achieve a qualifying standard of 2.33 metres.

The other Indian in the fray, Jesse Sandesh finished joint-10th with a jump of 2.09 metres.

Shankar will next be seen in action at the Hvezdy v Nehvizdech athletics meet in Nehvizdy, Czech Republic on February 20.

