Hangzhou Asian Games 2022: India Names 18-member Esports Team - Check Full Squad

Medals will be awarded in eight games at Hangzhou Asian Games - FIFA22, PUBG Mobile, Arena of Valor, Dota 2, League of Legends, Dream Three Kingdoms 2, HearthStone and Street Fighter V.

Representative Image. India will send its players only in five games -- FIFA22, Dota 2, League of Legends, HearthStone and Street Fighter V. File Photo

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 5:41 pm

Esports Federation of India (ESFI) on Tuesday announced an 18-member Indian team for the upcoming Asian Games where the sport will be making its debut. (More Sports News)

The team was picked following eight days of competition in the ESFI’s National Esports Championship. 

Esports was a demonstration sport in the 2018 Asian Games but it will be a medal sport in the September 10-25 Hangzhou Games.

Medals will be awarded in eight games in Hangzhou -- FIFA22, PUBG Mobile, Arena of Valor, Dota 2, League of Legends, Dream Three Kingdoms 2, HearthStone and Street Fighter V. 

But, India will send its players only in five games -- FIFA22, Dota 2, League of Legends, HearthStone and Street Fighter V.

PUBG Mobile and Arena of Valor are banned in India -- while there are not enough teams for competition in Dream Three Kingdoms 2.

The winners of all the five games as well as the runners-up of single player titles -- FIFA22, Street Fighter V and Hearthstone -- were selected to represent the country at the Asian Games.

The Team:

FIFA22: Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh Tikka.  

Street Fighter V: Mayank Prajapati and Ayan Biswas.

Hearthstone: Shikhar Choudhary and Karthik Varma.  

League of Legends: Team Temple of Kings (Akshaj Shenoy, Samarth Trivedi, Mihir Ranjan, Aditya Selvaraj, Aakash Shandilya and Sanindhya Malik).  

DOTA 2: Team Whoops (Moin Ejaz, Krish, Abhishek, Ketan, Darshan and Shubham).

