IPL 2025: Marsh's Maiden Ton Helps LSG Tame GT

Mitchell Marsh's scintillating 117 off 64 balls helped Lucknow Super Giants set up a 33-run victory over table-toppers Gujarat Titans. LSG, put into bat first, posted 235/2 thanks to Marsh and Pooran who also scored a quickfire half-century. In reply, GT remained in the game thanks to cameos from top order and a fifty from Shahrukh Khan but a double-wicket 17th over from Will O'Rourke changed the game. GT were restricted to 202/9 and their hopes of finishing in top two took a big hit with this loss.