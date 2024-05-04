Sports

Girona FC To Give '200 Per Cent' Against Barcelona In Possible Champions League Clincher

Girona FC, third in LaLiga with 71 points, are two behind fellow Catalan side Barcelona, who they beat 4-2 in December's return fixture

Girona head coach Michel
Barcelona will be favourites when they visit Girona on Saturday, but Michel says the hosts will give everything in a game which could see them confirm Champions League qualification. (More Football News)

Girona, third in LaLiga with 71 points, are two behind fellow Catalan side Barcelona, who they beat 4-2 in December's return fixture. 

"For our fans, tomorrow is a historic match," Michel told reporters on Friday. 

"In this match the motivation is top for everyone. Another challenge is to beat Barca for the first time at Montilivi.

"Barca are favourites in this match, but we are playing at home in front of our fans. We will give 200 per cent because it's the only way to win."

Girona, 13 points ahead of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao, are looking to ensure a top-four finish and secure qualification for the Champions League this weekend.

Athletic go to Getafe on Friday, so a defeat for Ernesto Valverde's team will confirm Girona's place in the top four before they take to the field. 

"We want to win tomorrow to reach the Champions League. It's about making Girona grow and achieving worldwide recognition for our club and our project," Michel said.

"We always have more objectives like overtaking Real Madrid as the top-scoring team. We only have two goals between us.

"What I want is to be protagonists in a league where Madrid have lost only one game."

