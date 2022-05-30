Monday, May 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

French Open 2022: Veronika Kudermetova Beats Madison Keys To Reach Maiden Grand Slam Quarter-final

After losing the first set 6-1 to Madison Keys, Veronika Kudermetova made a superb comeback and won the remaining two sets 6-3, 6-1.

French Open 2022: Veronika Kudermetova Beats Madison Keys To Reach Maiden Grand Slam Quarter-final
Veronika Kudermetova celebrates winning her fourth round match against Madison Keys at French Open 2022 on May 30. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 May 2022 8:38 pm

Veronika Kudermetova reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory over Madison Keys, ending the chances of four American women reaching the last eight at the French Open for the first time in two decades. (More Tennis News)

Keys, who reached the semifinals at Roland Garros in 2018 and the quarterfinals the following year, dominated the opening set but lost rhythm after Kudermetova took a bathroom break before the second set.

She held and then broke Keys' serve to take a 2-0 lead in the second, which she served out on her seventh set point.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, Quarterfinals: Where To Watch Live

French Open 2022: Coco Gauff, Leylah Fernandez Enter Quarter-finals

French Open 2022: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek Not Distracted By 31-Match Winning Streak

Kudermetova broke in the opening game of the third set after being down 40-0 and, with the exception of a service break in the fourth game, controlled the rest of the match.

Kudermetova hadn't been past the third round in singles at any of her previous 12 major tournaments. Keys was a runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Open and was coming off a semifinal run at the Australian Open.

Keys and Jessica Pegula went into the fourth round hoping for wins to ensure four American women in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the first time since 2002. Sloane Stephens and Coco Gauff have already advanced on the other side of the draw.

Pegula was playing Irina-Camelia Begu later Monday.

Tags

Sports Tennis French Open 2022 Veronika Kudermetova Madison Keys Grand Slam Roland Garros Jessica Pegula Coco Gauff
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read