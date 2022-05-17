Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

French Open 2022: Gael Monfils, Wife Elina Svitolina Withdraw From Roland Garros

Gael Monfils, France’s highest-ranked player at No. 22, said he has been hampered by the lesion in his foot.

French Open 2022: Gael Monfils, Wife Elina Svitolina Withdraw From Roland Garros
Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina announced on social media Sunday that they are expecting their first child, a girl, in October. Courtesy: Instagram (elisvitolina)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 May 2022 12:13 pm

Gael Monfils said on Monday that he has withdrawn from the upcoming French Open because of an injury to his right heel that will require minor surgery. (More Tennis News)

Monfils, France’s highest-ranked player at No. 22, said he has been hampered by the lesion in his foot since the Monte Carlo Masters in April, adding that he can’t move properly on court.

The 35-year-old veteran also withdrew from the Lyon Open this week, which serves as a warm-up event for the clay-court Grand Slam.

Related stories

French Open 2022: Teen Sensation Carlos Alcaraz Heads To Roland Garros Among Favourites

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga To Retire After French Open 2022

Paris Masters Tennis: Novak Djokovic Advances To Quarterfinals After Gael Monfils Pulls Out

The French Open starts on May 22.

Monfils reached the semifinals at the French Open back in 2008 and made it to the quarterfinals on three other occasions.

Monfils’s wife, Elina Svitolina, will also skip Roland Garros, where she reached the quarterfinals three times. Mental strain led to the former third-ranked Ukrainian’s decision to take a break from tennis.

But there is also positive news for the couple. Monfils and Svitolina announced on social media Sunday that they are expecting their first child, a girl, in October.

“With a heart full of love and happiness, we are delighted to announce that we are expecting a baby girl in October,” they wrote.

Tags

Sports Tennis Gael Monfils French Open Rolland Garros Grand Slam Sports Injury Lyon Open Elina Svitolina
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read