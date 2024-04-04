French Cup: Kylian Mbappe's Goal Takes Paris Saint-Germain In Final - In Pics

Paris Saint-Germain players applauds fans at the end of the French Cup semifinal soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Marco Asensio, left, and PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrate at the end of the French Cup semifinal soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
Advertisement
PSG's Kylian Mbappe, is challenged by Rennes' Warmed Omari, right, and Rennes' Arthur Theate during the French Cup semifinal soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
Advertisement
PSG's Kylian Mbappe runs with the ball during the French Cup semifinal soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French Cup semifinal soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
Advertisement
PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French Cup semifinal soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
Advertisement
PSG's Lucas Hernandez, left, fights for the ball with Rennes' Benjamin Bourigeaud during the French Cup semifinal soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
Advertisement
Rennes' Arnaud Kalimuendo, foreground, fights for the ball with PSG's Milan Skriniar during the French Cup semifinal soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Achraf Hakimi, left, fights for the ball with Rennes' Adrien Truffert during the French Cup semifinal soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Vitinha, ceter, fights for the ball with Rennes' Desire Doue, left, and Rennes' Arnaud Kalimuendo during the French Cup semifinal soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.