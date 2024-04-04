Sports

French Cup: Kylian Mbappe's Goal Takes Paris Saint-Germain In Final - In Pics

Paris St-Germain has secured a spot in the French Cup final against Lyon after defeating Rennes in the semi-final. Kylian Mbappe's deflected shot, which found the bottom corner, in the 40th minute was the decisive goal. However, Mbappe had a penalty saved by Rennes' goalkeeper Steve Mandanda in the 33rd minute after he was fouled in the area. Mandanda also tipped Mbappe's shot onto the bar in the 13th minute. This season will be Mbappe's final season with PSG. The win gives PSG the opportunity to increase their French Cup titles to 14, having last won it in 2020-21. It also keeps them in the race for a potential Treble of trophies, along with Ligue 1 and the Champions League, where they will face Barcelona in the quarter-finals.