French Cup: Kylian Mbappe's Goal Takes Paris Saint-Germain In Final - In Pics

Paris St-Germain has secured a spot in the French Cup final against Lyon after defeating Rennes in the semi-final. Kylian Mbappe's deflected shot, which found the bottom corner, in the 40th minute was the decisive goal. However, Mbappe had a penalty saved by Rennes' goalkeeper Steve Mandanda in the 33rd minute after he was fouled in the area. Mandanda also tipped Mbappe's shot onto the bar in the 13th minute. This season will be Mbappe's final season with PSG. The win gives PSG the opportunity to increase their French Cup titles to 14, having last won it in 2020-21. It also keeps them in the race for a potential Treble of trophies, along with Ligue 1 and the Champions League, where they will face Barcelona in the quarter-finals.

French Cup: PSG vs Rennes

Paris Saint-Germain players applauds fans at the end of the French Cup semifinal soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

French Cup: PSG vs Rennes
PSG's Marco Asensio, left, and PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrate at the end of the French Cup semifinal soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, is challenged by Rennes' Warmed Omari, right, and Rennes' Arthur Theate during the French Cup semifinal soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe runs with the ball during the French Cup semifinal soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

French Cup: PSG vs Rennes
PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French Cup semifinal soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

French Cup: PSG vs Rennes
PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French Cup semifinal soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

French Cup: PSG vs Rennes
PSG's Lucas Hernandez, left, fights for the ball with Rennes' Benjamin Bourigeaud during the French Cup semifinal soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

French Cup: PSG vs Rennes
Rennes' Arnaud Kalimuendo, foreground, fights for the ball with PSG's Milan Skriniar during the French Cup semifinal soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

French Cup: PSG vs Rennes
PSG's Achraf Hakimi, left, fights for the ball with Rennes' Adrien Truffert during the French Cup semifinal soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

French Cup: PSG vs Rennes
PSG's Vitinha, ceter, fights for the ball with Rennes' Desire Doue, left, and Rennes' Arnaud Kalimuendo during the French Cup semifinal soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

