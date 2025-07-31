Ferrari Extend Fred Vasseur’s Contract To Silence Christian Horner Speculation

Ferrari have ended speculation around Fred Vasseur's future after extending the team principal's contract.
Vasseur, who joined the team in 2023, has signed a new multi-year deal which will see him remain in the role at least until 2027.
The 57-year-old came under pressure earlier in the season after the Italian media reported his job was not secure due to Ferrari's poor start to the 2025 campaign.
Ferrari finished just 14 points behind McLaren in the constructors' championship last season, but they already find themselves 268 points behind this year.
Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was linked with the role at Ferrari, but Vasseur is glad to continue moving forward with the team.
"I'm grateful for the trust Ferrari continues to place in me," said Vasseur.
"This renewal is not just a confirmation - it's a challenge to keep progressing, to stay focused, and to deliver.
"Over the past 30 months, we've laid strong foundations, and now we must build on them with consistency and determination. We know what's expected, and we're all fully committed to meeting those expectations and taking the next step forward together."
Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna added: "Today we want to recognise what has been built and commit to what still needs to be achieved.
"It reflects our trust in Fred's leadership - a trust rooted in shared ambition, mutual expectations and clear responsibility.
"We move forward with determination and focus, united in our pursuit of the level of performance Ferrari has to aim for."
Ferrari claimed a podium finish at the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend, with Charles Leclerc finishing third, but they will be looking for a much more positive weekend in Hungary.