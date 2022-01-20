Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Former Brazil Forward Robinho’s Nine-Year Rape Sentence Upheld By Italy’s Top Court

Robinho was handed the jail sentence in 2017 for his association in group sexual assault while he was playing for AC Milan. The group sexual assault took place four years prior to his jail sentence.

Robinho began his career at Santos before playing for Real Madrid, Manchester City and AC Milan. - Twitter (@NaijaFT_tweet)

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 5:22 pm

Former Brazil forward Robinho had a nine-year sentence for the rape of a young woman upheld by Italy’s top court. (More Football News)

Brazil does not extradite its own citizens when they are sentenced in other countries, although Robinho risks being arrested if he travels abroad to a country that has an agreement with Italy — nearly 70 nations, including the United States, Argentina and anywhere in the European Union — and Italy issues an international arrest warrant.

Robinho was handed the jail sentence in 2017 for his part in the group sexual assault that took place four years previously, during the period he was playing for AC Milan. Another member of the group, Ricardo Falco, was also sentenced to nine years in jail but the other four men were not found by Italian police.

Italian media reports said the victim was celebrating her 23rd birthday in Milan on the night. Robinho denied the charges. The Court of Cassation ruled his appeal was inadmissible on Wednesday. The 37-year-old Robinho began his career at Santos before starring with Real Madrid, Manchester City and Milan, among other clubs. 

He returned for a third stint with Santos in 2020 but the contract was suspended less than a week later after a sponsor cut its ties with the club “out of respect for women.”

