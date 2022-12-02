Former Australian Captain And Current Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting Taken To Hospital During Australia Vs West Indies 1st Test: Reports

Former Australia skipper and current coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) Team Delhi Capitals coach, Ricky Ponting was taken to hospital after suffering a heart scare while commentating during day three of Australia's First Test against West Indies at Perth Stadium. (More Cricket News)

The former Australia captain left the ground at around lunch time and was not on air during afternoon sessions.

“Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today's coverage,” a Seven spokesperson said, according to the SMH report.

(With inputs from Agencies)

