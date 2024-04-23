Yokohama Vs Ulsan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFC Champions League Semi-Final Leg 2

After a defeat in the first-leg semi-final of the AFC Champions League 2023-24 match, the Yokohama F. Marinos are now gearing up to host the undefeated Ulsan Hyundai for the second-leg match at the Nissan Stadium on April 24, Wednesday. (More Football News)
Yokohama is coming on the back of two winless matches in all competitions but this is a home game, and Harry Kewell's team has won 11 of the 12 matches played at Nissan. Just one more victory on Wednesday will clear the team's passage to the final of the AFC Champions League for the first time.
Advertisement
On the other hand, Ulsan Hyundai has gained momentum just when it was needed - during the knockout stage. They have taken the lead in the semifinal leg by an aggregate score of 1-0. As they head into the do-or-die battle, the team is bidding for their third ACL title. Hong Myung-bo's side has been unbeaten in the group stage and even better in the quarterfinals.
When is AFC Champions League Yokohama Vs Ulsan 2nd leg semi-final match?
The AFC Champions League second leg semi-final match between Al Hilal and Al Ain will be held on April 24, Wednesday at 3:30 pm IST at the Nissan Stadium, Yokohama.
Advertisement
Where to watch the AFC Champions League Yokohama Vs Ulsan 2nd leg semi-final match on TV?
The AFC Champions League Yokohama Vs Ulsan 2nd leg semi-final match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the AFC Champions League Yokohama Vs Ulsan 2nd leg semi-final match online?
The match will be available to stream online on FanCode app in India.