Xabi Alonso is capable of guiding 'exceptional' Bayer Leverkusen through the remainder of the season unbeaten en route to winning a historic treble. (More Football News)
That is according to former Leverkusen defender Carsten Ramelow, who told Stats Perform that Alonso is undoubtedly the key to their success.
Bayer were crowned champions of Germany at the weekend for the first time in their 120-year history with five Bundesliga games still to play.
Not only have Alonso's side dodged defeat in the league, they have also not lost any of their 14 DFB-Pokal or Europa League matches.
With a 2-0 lead heading into their Europa quarter-final second leg against West Ham, and with Kaiserslautern awaiting them in the domestic cup final, the treble is very much on.
"The season they have played is phenomenal," Ramelow said. "Their streak is sensational and it looks like they will do this until the end.
"Every team has a bit of a lapse, but Leverkusen have been exceptional in every competition. They can still win everything. Things are looking really good."
Former Real Sociedad B coach Alonso took over Leverkusen in October 2022 with the club second from bottom in the Bundesliga.
The Spaniard guided them to sixth last season and has taken them to the title in his first full campaign at BayArena, ending Bayern's run of 11 successive crowns.
Ramelow, who spent 13 years as a Leverkusen player, has hailed the part Alonso has played in the greatest season in the club's history.
"I heard a lot of people talk about him how much of a worker he is, and that he is also very companionable," Ramelow said. "The whole package is in perfect harmony.
"I think that the coach has big merit in this. When he arrived in Leverkusen, he was facing a few problems, which is normal.
"I think you have to give managers some time in this day and age. That's also what they did with him. He explained his philosophy and idea very well to the team.
"The boys execute that really well. And I also think he’s a great guy who acts as an example for his players – both on and off the pitch."