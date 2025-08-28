Manchester City Youngster Lily Murphy Signs Contract Extension Until 2027

Lily Murphy extends her Manchester City contract until June 2027
The 19-year-old forward made 22 appearances last season, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists
She could feature in City’s WSL season opener against Chelsea on September 5
Lily Murphy has signed a new contract with Manchester City, keeping her with the Women's Super League side until June 2027.
The 19-year-old forward only put pen to paper on her first professional deal with the club in December after breaking into the first team last season.
Murphy, who joined City's academy in 2022, made 22 appearances in all competitions during 2024-25, scoring two goals and providing two assists.
"It's an amazing feeling, this is what I've worked towards – getting this extension – and I'm looking forward to this season," she said.
"It's a proud moment for me and my family; it's just what I’ve always dreamed of. To stay at this amazing club, it's what I've always wanted."
Murphy will hope to feature when City launch their WSL season against reigning champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 5.