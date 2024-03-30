Football

WSL: Khadija Shaw Shines As Manchester City Dismantle Liverpool 4-1 To Go Top Of League

Khadija Shaw scored the last two goals to seal a win that means City will enter the international break on top with title rivals Chelsea taking on Arsenal in the League Cup final

Advertisement

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Barrington%20Coombs%2FPA)%0A
Khadija Shaw scored twice as Manchester City thumped Liverpool 4-1. Photo: Barrington Coombs/PA)
info_icon

Khadija Shaw scored twice as Manchester City surged three points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League with a 4-1 victory at Liverpool. (More Football News)

Shaw scored the last two goals to seal a win that means City will enter the international break on top with title rivals Chelsea taking on Arsenal in the League Cup final on Sunday.

Three goals in eight first-half minutes effectively sealed the fate of fourth-placed Liverpool, whose only consolation came through a late own-goal from City goalkeeper Khiara Keating.

Lauren Hemp struck City in front on 16 minutes and Jess Park beat two defenders before firing home the visitors’ second six minutes later.

Advertisement

Shaw, the WSL’s top scorer, opened her account two minutes later with a long-range strike, then took her season’s tally to 19 early in the second half when she headed home from Mary Fowler’s cross.

Liverpool kept hunting for a consolation and found it six minutes from time when Taylor Hinds clattered the post from long-range, with the rebound bouncing in off the unfortunate Keating.

Newcastle United’s Harvey Barnes celebrates his winner. - (Richard Sellers/PA)
EPL: Newcastle Secure 4-3 Thrilling Victory Over West Ham With Harvey Barnes' Late Double

BY Stats Perform

Rachel Daly scored a 75th-minute equaliser as Aston Villa salvaged a 2-2 draw at home to managerless Leicester.

The Foxes, in their first game since the dismissal of Willie Kirk, fell behind to Adriana Leon’s early effort but responded with goals from Yuka Momiki and Sam Tierney either side of half-time.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita